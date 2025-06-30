Focus on Ford…new rally experience launched in Northamptonsire

Rally fans wishing to emulate their motorsport idols can get a taste of the action with a new experience driving a Ford Focus Mk2 ST replica launched at Sywell Aerodrome in the heart of Northampton.

The perfect taster session, available through leading driving experience provider TrackDays.co.uk, lets thrill seekers get behind the wheel of a 380bhp rally spec car for three miles.

It could even uncover a future rally star to follow in the tracks of Colin McRae, Richard Burns, Roger Clark and Elfyn Evans.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: “We’re delighted to launch this new Ford Focus Mk2 Rally experience which offers thrills and excitement at every corner.”

The experience for adrenaline seekers starts with a full safety briefing from an expert driving instructor, who will also explain what to expect out on the circuit.

Then it’s time to put pedal to the metal, accompanied by the instructor who will make it a fun experience by giving encouragement and feedback.

The rally spec car is dyno tuned and boasts a 2.0 litre Turbo engine and, when booking the experience, there’s an option to ‘Double Distance’ upgrade and add a high-speed passenger ride in a performance car.

Dan added: “Rally driving has to be one of our most exhilarating experiences where the car is going sideways more often than pointing forward!

“Of course, safety is paramount and drivers are accompanied by an expert instructor who will pass on tips and advice to make it a memorable time behind the wheel.”