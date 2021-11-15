Five-star hygiene ratings handed out to two venues near Northampton
Latest inspections carried out earlier this month
Monday, 15th November 2021, 9:10 am
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Northamptonshire ’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Red Lion Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Main Street, East Haddon, West Northamptonshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 5.
And ABM @ Buckton Fields Primary, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Buckton Fields Primary School, Home Farm Drive, Boughton, West Northamptonshire was also given a score of five on November 5.