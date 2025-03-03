Five eateries in Northampton and beyond rated two or three stars for food hygiene in February 2025

Five eateries in Northampton and beyond have been rated two or three stars for food hygiene in February 2025.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated two stars show there is “improvement necessary” and those rated three stars are “generally satisfactory”. One star means “major improvement is necessary” and zero stars means “urgent improvement is necessary”.

Below are the five West Northamptonshire eateries that were rated three stars or below in reports published during the month of February based on inspections completed in January.

The takeaway in Boothville Green was rated three stars after an inspection on January 6.

2. Delicious Pizza

The restaurant in Clannell Road, in the Mereway Tesco car park, was inspected on January 15 and given a two-star rating.

3. Woody's

The Bedford Road cafe was given a three-star rating following an inspection on January 3.

4. Northampton Active Co at 8th Earl Spence Centre

