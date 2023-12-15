First look at new Co-op store launching to serve Northamptonshire community
A new Co-op store launches today (Friday, 15 December) located in the Radstone Fields community of Brackley, Northamptonshire.
The 2,500 sq ft convenience store opens between 7am-10pm daily, and has created 13 local jobs.
The store is designed to serve and support the community, conveniently, and will include an in-store bakery, Costa coffee and Tango Ice Blast machines – which will be installed shortly after launch and, customer car parking. This will sit alongside a focus on fresh, healthy products; meal ideas; everyday essentials; food-to-go; Fairtrade products, chilled beers and award winning wines; ready meals; pizzas and, free-from; vegan and plant-based products.
There is also a soft plastic recycle unit available in store to enable the community to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches - ensuring all Co-op’s own food packaging is recyclable through either local authority kerbside collections, or the in-store soft plastic recycling.
Mihir Patel, Store Manager, said: “The purpose-built new store has a great look, and we are delighted to launch to serve and support the community in time for Christmas. We are really looking forward to welcoming Members and customers into their new Co-op. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we’ve worked to develop the range, choice and services to create a compelling offer to serve and support our community, conveniently. This includes a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, Co-op's member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”