First look at new Co-op store launching to serve Northamptonshire community

A new Co-op store launches today (Friday, 15 December) located in the Radstone Fields community of Brackley, Northamptonshire.

The 2,500 sq ft convenience store opens between 7am-10pm daily, and has created 13 local jobs.

The store is designed to serve and support the community, conveniently, and will include an in-store bakery, Costa coffee and Tango Ice Blast machines – which will be installed shortly after launch and, customer car parking. This will sit alongside a focus on fresh, healthy products; meal ideas; everyday essentials; food-to-go; Fairtrade products, chilled beers and award winning wines; ready meals; pizzas and, free-from; vegan and plant-based products.

New Co-op, Radstone Fields in Brackley, Northamptonshire.

There is also a soft plastic recycle unit available in store to enable the community to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches - ensuring all Co-op’s own food packaging is recyclable through either local authority kerbside collections, or the in-store soft plastic recycling.