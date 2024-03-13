First look as brand new Starbucks drive-thru opens at M1 service station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new drive-thru only Starbucks store has opened in Newport Pagnell on Tuesday (March 12).

But the famous coffee store may be a little tricky for some people to reach. For it is situated at the town’s M1 service station as part of the Welcome Break facilities, designed to be accessed directly from the motorway.

It represents another step in Starbucks’ ambitious plans for growth in the UK, with a string of new stores planned in the near future. Many of these will be drive-thrus in key city locations.

The coffee giant already has 1,066 UK branches. Some 318 of these are company-owned and 748 are run by licensees.