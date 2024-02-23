Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire’s first eco-friendly burial site has secured another prestigious award, as it continues to redefine final farewells.

For the second consecutive year, The Windmills Natural Green Burial Ground has earned the prestigious title of ‘Best Natural Burial Ground’ in Central England.

Nestled in the serene countryside in Hartwell Road, crossing the village boundaries of Hartwell, Ashton and Roade, 204 people have been laid to rest since the site opened in May 2020.

Independent celebrant Esther Diane and co-founder of The Windmills Natural Green Burial Ground, Jo Painter.

The natural burial ground is run by Jo and Neil Painter, who first began researching green burials in 2016 after they were inspired by those in Olney.

Their latest accolade comes at a time of surging interest in eco-friendly funerals, with families increasingly opting for sustainable alternatives to traditional practices.

What makes the latest award even more special is that the ‘People’s Awards’ are bestowed by the Association of Natural Burial Grounds and are based on feedback from families who have used the services.

Co-founder Jo, who is a human celebrant, said: “My husband Neil and I were passionate about creating an environment which affords people the option of returning to nature when they die or say goodbye.

“A natural burial allows you to be a bit more imaginative, or be kept simple and less formal. In the summer months it’s not unusual for people to bring a picnic, have music playing or simply listen to the birds singing whilst they lay their loved one to rest amid these natural surroundings.”

With every burial, a memorial tree is planted to help create, protect and maintain the natural habitat.

Jo shared that she is often asked how she does her job when it must be so sad. She said: “Indeed it can be very sad and evoke emotions but, on the whole, it is the most rewarding thing I have ever done.”

Spanning five acres of idyllic countryside, The Windmills integrates seamlessly with its surroundings – with graves designed to do the same.

Traditional headstones give way to small wooden plaques, along with vibrant wildflowers, trees and shrubs, to create a living legacy for generations to come.

Eco-funerals often involve the use of biodegradable materials for the burial or cremation, such as wicker caskets and biodegradable urns.

By incorporating elements of nature and sustainability, it is said that the funerals can provide a sense of peace and closure for grieving families.

The Windmills stands as “a beacon of eco-consciousness”, with each eco-burial having the potential to spare 190 kilograms of carbon dioxide – the equivalent to driving a car for 470 miles.

Esther Diane, a Northampton-based, independent celebrant who crafts personalised ceremonies for funerals, weddings and other life events, shared her thoughts on the shift in choices when it comes to funerals.

“The increasing demand for eco-funerals reflects a shift towards sustainability and mindfulness in how we honour the departed,” said Esther.

“By embracing green practices, such as natural burials and biodegradable urns, we not only reduce our environmental footprint but create beautiful, meaningful legacies that harmonise with nature.”

As a celebrant, Esther’s mission is to “lovingly support families in their time of need by creating a unique, personalised ceremony that truly reflects their loved one”.