Charities and community causes in Northampton and across the UK are set to benefit from volunteering support provided by hundreds of Panther Logistics employees.

As part of the Panther pledge to support their local communities, thousands of volunteering hours will be dedicated to help multiple charities and projects

Pioneering Panther announced the launch of its new volunteering initiative aimed at assisting numerous good causes in the local locations where the company’s nine UK wide depots are based.

Vicki Barber Head of People and Engagement at Panther Logistics

Gary McKelvey, Managing Director at Panther Logistics, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer thousands of vital volunteering hours dedicated to the local charities based in the heart of the communities where our workers and depots are located across the UK.

“Providing Panther employees with the opportunity to take time out of the workplace to support community projects they are passionate about is just one of the many ways the company is engaging with our local communities and helping countless charities and organisations.”

A total of 600 members of staff across the company are entitled to participate, which would equate to a total of 5,000 volunteering hours available across the business. Each employee at Panther will be allocated a Volunteer Leave Day, which can be personally pledged to a charity of their choice.

Vicki Barber, Head of People and Engagement at Panther Logistics, said: “All Panther employees across all the company’s depots will be entitled to take the paid leave to support a chosen charity or community cause close to their heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not something all organisations offer, so Panther’s proud to be able to support our team members to provide crucial volunteering help to potentially many different charities.”

The volunteering initiative reflects the company’s values to encourage engagement within local communities where Panther depots are located, which include Northampton, Bristol, Bridgewater, Castleford, Seaham, Swindon, Watford and Warrington.