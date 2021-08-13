Firm celebrates new Northampton office opening with recruitment drive for 'top talent'

An engineering company has opened smart new offices in Bedford Road, Northampton.

Specialist electrical contractor H&MV Engineering will be based in Queensbridge, The Lakes.

The office will be home to members of the engineering design, estimating, business development, commercial, HSE, administration, HR and operations teams.

From left: John Stokes, H&MV’s COO, Matt Lonergan Commercial Director UK, Asad Babadi, UK Managing Director.

UK managing director Asad Babadi said: “This office is ideally located and we’re excited to be expanding our reach across the UK.

“H&MV Engineering is an established player in both the independent connections provider and high voltage markets. We work with key clients throughout the country in sectors including utilities, renewables (solar, wind, battery storage), construction, and data centres.

“We are focused on supporting local communities and job creation, with opportunities for people to join our team as we look forward to further growth in the Northampton region.”

Matt Lonergan, H&MV’s UK commercial director, said: “Our focus is on attracting and developing top talent. In the last 12 months we have grown significantly and more than doubled our workforce in the UK.”