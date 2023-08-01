Finalists unveiled -Northamptonshire businesses, charities and entrepreneurs celebrate

Over the last few months more than 170 submissions were made to the county’s newest awards schemes, the NNBN Awards. Today the wait is over, with a broad range of finalists announced across the 12 categories and the awards ceremony set to take place at Kettering Park Hotel & Spa in October 2023.

NNBN Director Simon Cox said “We have been staggered and delighted by the sheer number of entries, a testament to the broad range of talent, expertise and innovation we have here in Northamptonshire. Our independent group of handpicked judges had a challenging task. It was particularly difficult with categories such as Business and Charity of the Year where we had so many high-quality submissions. Thank you to everyone who took the time to enter and congratulations to all our finalists. We look forward to seeing you on the night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NNBN Co-Director Marie Baker said “We would like to thank the judges, Robyn Allen, President of the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, Cllr Daniel Lister from West Northamptonshire Council and Cllr David Brackenbury from North Northamptonshire Council who had an extremely difficult job working through the entries. We are grateful for the time and the effort they took on judging the Awards.”

Ball Kettering, finalist

The NNBN awards are supported by event sponsor Wilson Browne Solicitors and supported by headline sponsors North Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, Poppy Design Studio and Pilkington Communications.

For more information about the NNBN Awards, visit https://nnbnawards.co.uk

Meet the 2023 finalists:

Small Business of the Year – sponsored by Holiday Inn Express Kettering

Mannol UK, finalist

· Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts

· Bulwick Village Shop

· O’Sullivan Financial Planning

· Square Feet Co Working

· Wills Consultants

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business of the Year – sponsored by Action Coach Oakham & Kettering

· Ball Beverage Packaging

· Commsave Credit Union

· Elsby & Co

· HR Solutions

· Mannol UK

Start Up Business of the Year – sponsored by Hawsons Accountants

· 3RS IT Solutions Ltd

· Four Talent Ltd

· Milestone Projects

· No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC

· OT33 Occupational Therapy Services

Business Person of the Year - sponsored by Square Feet Co Working

· Jason Bridger of Ball Beverage Packaging

· Jevgenji Lyzko of Mannol UK

· Keith Wright of K Wright Consultancy Limited

· Martin Steers of NLive Radio

· Milly Fyfe of No Fuss Meals For Busy Parents CIC

Northamptonshire Tourism Award - sponsored by Discover Northamptonshire

· Holiday Inn Express Kettering

· Lyveden Trust

· Northampton Town Centre Hotel

· Trapp’d

Special Recognition Award - sponsored by Tresham College

· Amber Thorpe of Silverstone Leasing

· John Perry of Accommodation Concern

· Kate Coulson from Ena HR & Training

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Marie Nickerson from Holiday Inn Express Kettering

· Paul Meadows from Sends 4 Dad

The Green Award - sponsored by North Northamptonshire Council

· Ball Beverage Packaging

· Food for Thought

· Ganders Goat

· Groundwork Northamptonshire

· Repair Not Replace

Micro Business of the Year Award - sponsored by Nick Freeman Photography

· Daisy Doo’s

· Dot and Stripe

· Lime Design Studio

· Northamptonshire Careers

· Unified Fighting Systems

Charity of the Year - sponsored by Commsave Credit Union

· Baby Basics Northampton

· Northampton Saints Foundation

· Northamptonshire Health Charity

· St Andrews Healthcare

· Teamwork Trust

Food & Drink Business of the Year - sponsored by Groundwork Northamptonshire

· Mewar Haveli

· Mill House Tea Rooms

· Moo Steak

· The Northampton Cheese Company

· Wine Chateau

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hair & Beauty Business of the Year - sponsored by Northants Life

· Beauty Bar Desborough

· Brow Wow Beauty

· QL.

· The Barber Shed Daventry

· The Bird Cage Hair Salon

Health & Wellbeing Business of the Year - sponsored by Brackmills Industrial Estate

· Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts

· Blossom Children's Occupational Therapy Ltd

· Go Beyond Challenge

· Kaur Aura