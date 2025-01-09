Final TWO DAYS of mega bargains as Steffans will shut for good after 48 years this Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Make the most of the final TWO DAYS of mega bargains as Steffans is closing its doors in Northampton town centre for the final time on Saturday (January 11).

The long-standing jewellers launched its biggest ever sale back in November after announcing the closure of its flagship store in Abington Square after 48 years.

Though it was initially supposed to shut on the final day of this month, the team brought the closure forward to this Saturday and they now urge everyone to come along for one final look.

As a last hurrah ahead of shifting their focus to the remaining Market Harborough store, £2 million worth of stock was heavily discounted. The money off has only increased over the past two months, and just £500,000 worth remained with a week to go until closure.

Sales director Wes Suter, who has been involved in the business for 22 years and is the son of founder Steffan, previously described the sale as “busier than every Christmas they have ever had put together”.

To put into perspective just how much of a success this period has been, Wes revealed that Steffans served 900 customers on the launch day – compared to the 25 customers they used to average on a daily basis.

All of the remaining items have at least 50 percent off and some have a massive 80 percent off as everything must go. The team is even open to offers from customers.

With a lack of passing trade and footfall, which Wes believes stems from the poor state of the town centre, Steffan and his team decided now was the right time to call it a day in Northampton.

Though they will be sad to see the back of their flagship store, which has continued to build on the business’ positive reputation over the decades, they have left on a high with a “roaring success” of a sale.

Our photographer Kirsty Edmonds will be in attendance at Steffans on Saturday afternoon as the store prepares to close for the final time.

Join us next Monday (January 13) when we will be sharing these pictures, as well as taking a look back on the history of this iconic store which has played a significant role in the town centre over the years.