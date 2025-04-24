‘Final chapter in the saga’ as ‘landmark’ former Steffans building goes up for sale for £500,000
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The long-standing jewellers closed its flagship store for good on January 11 after an impressive 48 years of trading.
The business launched its biggest ever sale back in November 2024 following the announcement they were shutting in Abington Square after almost five decades.
As a last hurrah ahead of shifting their focus to the remaining Market Harborough store, £2 million worth of stock was heavily discounted and this proved highly popular.
Now, three months on from the closure, the former Steffans building has gone on the market. Located from 2 to 6 Abington Square, the property is on sale with a guide price of half a million pounds.
Chown Commercial has described the building as having a highly visible return frontage, upper floor offices and potential flat conversion.
Sales director Wes Suter, who has been involved in the business for 22 years and is the son of founder Steffan, was pleased that it has been described as “prominent flagship retail” in a “landmark location”.
It is later described as a “corner terraced three storey brick built property with offices and the potential for living accommodation above”.
Though the team was sad to see the back of their flagship store at the start of 2025, they left the town on a high with a “roaring success” of a sale.
Renowned local entrepreneur Steffan founded his business aged 24 in 1976. After starting work in the jewellery business at just 15 years old, he unexpectedly found himself without a job and his keen business instincts kicked in – which is when Steffans was born.
The early success ensured its future and after 18 months of trading, the founder was able to take on the unit next door and grow his premises.
Under Steffan’s leadership, the business went from strength to strength and expanded several times into the impressive Abington Square store that is now up for sale.
Steffans is a family-run business in the truest sense and will continue to focus its efforts on the success of the Market Harborough store while the former building is sold.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.