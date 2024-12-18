FESTIVE SHOPPING — Christmas and New Year 2024: Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Lidl and Sainsbury’s in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester reveal when they will open – and close

By Kevin Nicholls

Published 18th Dec 2024, 16:06 BST
Shoppers can now plan their festive trips to Tesco, Asda, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s Aldi and Lidl in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester after the major supermarkets confirmed when people can to visit their stores over Christmas and the New Year.

Most shops and supermarkets will be closed on certain days to give staff some well-earned time off.

All stores across Northampton, Daventry and Towcester are shut on Christmas Day, but some also will not open on Boxing Day or January 1, 2025, either. Most will also close earlier than usual on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve — but all the big chains warn their hours may be subject to late change so it is probably worth checking with your local store before setting out.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Major supermarkets in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester have confirmed their festive shopping hours...

1. Supermarket opening times in Northampton over Christmas and New Year

Major supermarkets in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester have confirmed their festive shopping hours...

Christmas Eve: 5am-7pm — Christmas Day: CLOSED — Boxing Day: 9am-6pm — December 27 to December 30: Normal hours — New Year's Eve:5am-7pm — New Year's Day: CLOSED.

2. Tesco, Weston Favell

Christmas Eve: 5am-7pm — Christmas Day: CLOSED — Boxing Day: 9am-6pm — December 27 to December 30: Normal hours — New Year's Eve:5am-7pm — New Year's Day: CLOSED.

Christmas Eve: 5am-7pm — Christmas Day: CLOSED — Boxing Day: 9am-6pm — December 27 to December 30: Normal hours — New Year's Eve: 5am-7pm — New Year's Day: 9am-6pm.

3. Tesco, Hunsbury

Christmas Eve: 5am-7pm — Christmas Day: CLOSED — Boxing Day: 9am-6pm — December 27 to December 30: Normal hours — New Year's Eve: 5am-7pm — New Year's Day: 9am-6pm.

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm — Christmas Day: CLOSED — Boxing Day: 9am-6pm — December 27 to December 30: Normal hours — New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm — New Year's Day: 9pm-6pm.

4. Asda, Kingsthorpe

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm — Christmas Day: CLOSED — Boxing Day: 9am-6pm — December 27 to December 30: Normal hours — New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm — New Year's Day: 9pm-6pm.

