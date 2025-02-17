Female Founders Summit 2025: Just one day left to secure early bird prices for this one-of-a-kind event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is just one day left to secure early bird prices for the Female Founders Summit 2025, which is returning to Northampton for three days this summer.

This is the unique event’s second consecutive year in the town and fourth year operating – and this is your last chance to purchase your place before the prices rise.

Last year’s Female Founders Summit welcomed business owners from all over the world, and epitomised the importance of women supporting women in the push towards equality in the business world.

Master coach Lucienne Shakir, charity co-founder Lorraine Lewis, marketing agency co-founder Hannah Brady, and public relations firm director Kim Hughes joined forces to bring the event to the town for the first time.

With a wide variety of masterclasses, workshops, networking opportunities and keynote speakers last year, including brand and retail expert, broadcaster and author Mary Portas, the organisers hope that 2025 will be the best yet.

The Summit is set to take place from June 12 to 14, with an extra day added for the first time in Northampton.

The topics and speakers will gradually be released in the coming months, but organiser Lucienne has already been revealed as one of the keynote speakers for the first time.

As a business coach specialising in high performance and female empowerment, and the founder of ‘The Collective of Extraordinary Women’ mentoring business, Lucienne is the face of the Female Founders Summit and will be imparting her knowledge.

Lucienne’s fireside chat and panel question-and-answer session will be accompanied by women of all ages, backgrounds and industries sharing their expertise across the three days.

The sessions will cover more topics than the previous three years, including digital marketing and ads, the growth of the AI landscape, and the trauma of being a woman in business, just to name a few.

There will be a full day of holistic wellbeing at Delapre Abbey this year, which was a much-loved venue in 2024. Attendees can choose to participate in this as part of the full three days, or opt for just the final two.

The sessions on the days to follow will be split across the Museum and Art Gallery, the Royal Theatre, Vulcan Works and the Film House.

It is strictly a no sales and non-networking environment, and anyone who secures their ticket will receive discounts on great food and accommodation in the town during their visit.

Early bird tickets will remain available until 11.59pm on February 18. General release will then kick in until the last chance tickets become available from May 17 until the event.

Attending all three days, which includes the wellness day and business summit, is currently available for £450 plus VAT with the discount code EARLYBIRD. For just the business summit on the final two days, tickets are currently £350 plus VAT with the same code.

Having been the exclusive media partner of the Female Founders Summit 2024, the Chronicle & Echo is delighted to be partnering with the event again in 2025.

For more information on the Female Founders Summit 2025, and to secure your early bird ticket, click here.