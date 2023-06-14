Father and daughter working together at HMP Onley share how they are keeping prisoners and communities safe

A father and daughter who enjoy working together at HMP Onley are asking others in the region to consider using their unique skillset to join the prison service and help stop the cycle of crime.

Mal Hardy, 58, lives locally and joined the service as an officer 33 years ago, having previously worked as an engineer. He has also worked for nine years at HMP Woodhill, a high security prison near Milton Keynes, before returning to HMP Onley.

Mal was joined by his daughter Jess Hardy, 21, who works in the prison as a custodial manager. This is the most senior uniformed officer role and involves managing prison activities across multiple departments.

Jess Hardy and her father, Mal Hardy, who work together at HMP Onley in Northamptonshire

Mal is a senior officer at the prison, working in the offender management unit where he helps reduce reoffending by preparing prisoners for life on the outside. He says:

“Jess had been into performing arts since she was two-years-old but she came to me when she was 18 and said ‘dad, I want to be a police officer.’ We were absolutely gobsmacked. We steered her towards the prison service.

“People wouldn’t think of a prison as somewhere you would want your children to work, but I have enjoyed working at HMP Onley and was delighted when Jess joined me.

“Even though she’s smart and relates to the prisoners very well, you still worry about your children – it's only natural, but I’m very proud of her. She’s positive, eager to learn and she’s doing really well. It’s nice that I get to see her a couple of times a week and have a chat and a cuppa in her office.”

Jess, 21, first worked as a prisoner officer at HMP Rye Hill, which is next to HMP Onley, before joining her dad at HMP Onley. She says:

“With both of my parents working in the prison service, I did work experience in a prison when I was 15 and it opened my eyes to the prison service.

“I liked the stability of working in the prison service. My dad was a little nervous about me working in prisons because he knows there are good and bad days.

“It’s great that my dad gets to see me working and he’s really, really proud of me, and I get to see the little smile on his face. I know his support is there if I need it.

“We’re like a family working together anyway, but I literally have my family here.”

HMP Onley is a category C resettlement prison in Northamptonshire, and close to the town of Rugby.

You do not need qualifications to become a prison officer or to join in a support staff role. HMP Onley is looking for caring people with good communication and influencing skills and effective decision-making.

