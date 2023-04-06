A father and daughter duo are approaching three years since the launch of their unique canape catering business in Northampton.

Canape World was set up by Iti Tyagi, 21, and her father Anurag Tyagi, 47, in the summer of 2020 as a project to keep them busy during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business’ primary focus is canapes and fruitcakes for events, which span from weddings and baby showers to brunches and corporate gatherings.

Father and daughter duo Iti and Anurag Tyagi.

As well as the canapes, the pair create afternoon teas, party platters, grazing tables and Indian food – with vegan options available.

Iti said: “We saw a gap in the catering industry in Northampton, for unique canapes and fruitcakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Later on we saw the opportunity to expand into Indian food, which is great for events where guests want to try something different.”

Iti and Anurag, from Duston, have established roles in the business. Anurag does the cooking behind the scenes and is constantly coming up with new creations to add to their menu.

Canape World caters for many events, from weddings and baby showers to brunches and corporate gatherings.

Whereas Iti manages the business and attempts to reach a wider audience through consistent social media content.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had a great response since we first launched,” said Iti. “Now it’s about expanding and reaching out to more people to let them know what we’re all about.”

Of the products and services they offer, the canapes and fruitcakes have unsurprisingly been the most popular.

Though the pandemic has been a difficult challenge for them to overcome, they maintain custom by ensuring their prices are as consistent, affordable and competitive as possible.

Fruitcakes are one of Canape World's most popular products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo’s proudest achievement since setting up the business has been the number of new people they have met by catering at their events.

One moment that has really stuck with Iti was when they catered for a baby shower with around 40 guests.

She said: “The mother-to-be was so pleased with the bespoke fruitcake and canapes.

“The way it was laid out looked so beautiful, and it was amazing to see her smile and receive the feedback that people loved it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iti and Anurag’s next focus is expanding their Indian food offering and grazing options, as well as attending more pop up events.