Fast food chain LEON opens new restaurant at service station near Northampton

A national fast food chain has opened a new restaurant near Northampton

LEON opened a new venue on Friday November 24 at the Roacheft service station at Watford Gap, off the M1, creating 25 new jobs.

A spokesperson for Roadchef said: "The introduction of the popular naturally fast-food chain will be a welcome addition to the food and beverage line-up at the motorway service area, providing motorists looking for a healthy option with greater choice.

"Offering the chain’s seasonal, Mediterranean-inspired menu including the famous carbon neutral burgers launched earlier this year, the new restaurant aims to plug a gap in the market for fast food that makes it easier for everyone to ‘eat well, live well and be kind to the planet.’ With more and more consumers opting for more sustainable food choices, it is expected to be a popular addition to Watford Gap South," the spokesperson said.