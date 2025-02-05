Farmer and food producer says it was ‘unreal’ to be picked as one of 20 grant winners from over 4,000

A Northamptonshire farmer and food producer says it was “unreal” to be picked as one of 20 winners to receive a £3,000 grant, from more than 4,000 business owners nationally.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milly Fyfe, who is also a homesteader, podcaster, vlogger, entrepreneur and parent, set up an important community interest company in April 2023 – named ‘No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents’.

Having received a number of accolades for her work in the business, community and farming sectors, Milly has always remained ambitious about the number of people and families she can help through her work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milly’s CIC provides consumers with a connection between food produced in the UK and how to make meals from scratch. Her tasty recipe ideas use seasonal and accessible produce that the whole family can enjoy.

Milly Fyfe set up an important community interest company in April 2023 named ‘No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents’.

Her social media presence also shines a spotlight on UK farmers and food producers, sharing their back stories, what they produce, where it can be purchased, and what others can do with the ingredients.

The content is shared on Milly’s food blog, her social media channels and via a podcast called The Countryside Kitchen Meets.

The hope is that, in the long-term, children will grow up eating a variety of home-cooked meals with less reliance on highly processed foods. They will make informed choices and cooking habits will change as parental knowledge is enhanced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, Milly was among the 20 winners of VistaPrint’s ‘Realising the Remarkable’ grant programme with Enterprise Nation.

Milly’s CIC provides consumers with a connection between food produced in the UK and how to make meals from scratch.

This is the second year of the grant initiative, with the aim of helping small businesses grow, and Milly spoke to this newspaper about how it felt to win.

She said: “I’m chuffed to bits to be recognised. In order to be in with a chance, you’ve got to put yourself forward. I filled out the application and didn’t think anything of it until I was told I was shortlisted.

“It’s pretty unreal. As a small business owner, although I collaborate, you’re running it in isolation. To be promoted and awarded is a real boost. The national recognition motivates me to carry on the journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milly is currently establishing a classroom on her farm dedicated to field-to-fork education, and she will be using the grant to kit out the facility and make her vision a reality.

As well as £3,000 in cash, the winners were each awarded £500 to spend with VistaPrint – and Milly has already spent hers on practical, branded items she needed to purchase for the CIC.

Having last spoken to the Chronicle & Echo in the latter half of 2024, Milly has since been fundraising to bring the countryside kitchen to life. She has been working hard on grant applications and successfully crowdfunded £1,500 as part of this.

Milly has continued to partner with corporate and community organisations, and says there is always room for more people to get on board and help the project grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hope is that the classroom will be open from July,” said Milly, when asked what is in the pipeline for 2025.

“I’m currently doing training to host educational visits and workshops on the theme of grow, cook, eat and discover with hands-on and immersive field-to-fork learning.”

For more information on the No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC, visit the website here and Milly’s Instagram page here.