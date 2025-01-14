Family who opened Nigerian restaurant in Northampton to fill a gap is ‘so thankful’ for customer support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A family who opened a Nigerian restaurant in Northampton to fill a gap in the market is “so thankful” for the support of new and returning customers over the first six months.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GF 9JA Cuisine is run by Favour Ayodeji, and her parents Anthony and Risikatu. With more than a decade of experience in the food industry, the next step for the family was to open a restaurant in June last year.

Having catered for African weddings, birthday gatherings and a whole host of social occasions, Favour says the time felt right as the brand had become more recognisable across the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant opened in Harborough Road at the heart of Kingsthorpe, and it was the centrality that sold them on this location.

With more than a decade of experience in the food industry, the next step for the family was to open the GF 9JA Cuisine restaurant in June last year.

The family serves traditional Nigerian foods and flavours, using authentic ingredients that are not easily bought in supermarkets. As well as rice, meat and traditional swallow dishes, Nigerian snacks such as meat pies and sausage rolls are available.

“It’s been a very pleasant experience so far,” said Favour, reflecting on the first half-a-year of the restaurant. “We’ve had a range of different people from different backgrounds trying the food and giving us positive feedback.”

Word of mouth has contributed to the initial success of this business, and the family has taken on board the dishes that customers would love to see introduced to the menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though they are pleased to have established a loyal base of returning customers already, they are equally trying to navigate getting people through the door during quieter times.

The family serves traditional Nigerian foods and flavours, using authentic ingredients that are not easily bought in supermarkets.

Favour continued: “We’re the only Nigerian restaurant in Kingsthorpe and that gives us an advantage. Our customers are local to Kingsthorpe and there are three Nigerian venues in the town centre.”

Customers mainly praise the authentic taste of the food, as it is not diluted just because it is being offered in the UK. Their key ingredients are either exported in from Nigeria, or bought from supermarkets which do it.

The friendly staff members, clean environment and vibrant ambience are also key factors that keep customers coming back for more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked her proudest achievement since the opening of GF 9JA, Favour said: “Having new and returning customers come in each day. We are so thankful and when the word is spreading, we know we’re doing something right.”

They are also proud that the restaurant is available on Uber Eats and Just Eat, meaning people across the town can enjoy their menu.

Looking to this year, the team aims to maintain high standards of food, explore offering a buffet service, and plan the future openings of other branches to grow and expand.