Family trio expand from salon owners to launching Northampton’s fully licensed coffee spot

A trio of family members known for their part in the town’s hairdressing industry have launched a fully licensed coffee spot and community hub.

Parkway Coffee, located in Weston Favell, was launched by Ralph, Darcy and George Major in October 2024.

The brother, sister and father trio, particularly Darcy and George, run two salons under Major Hairdressing and Parkway Coffee was the next step for the family venture.

The coffee shop is known for its al fresco vibe, with more outdoor than indoor seating and a bar space inside.

Ralph told the Chronicle & Echo: “We offer high quality, locally roasted coffees using Yellow Bourbon. We also have sweet treats and bakery items. We like high quality stuff, great coffee and being part of the community. Parkway Coffee is a community hub.”

Ralph explained that he sees hairdressing as a form of hospitality, as it all boils down to how you look after your customers. Launching Parkway Coffee felt like the natural next step for the family.

“The local community is great,” said Ralph. “We’re not far from Abington Park and we’re dog-friendly. We have a takeaway hatch as well, where people can swing by and grab a coffee.

“We’re fully licensed now and had our first evening event a couple of weeks ago. We had espresso martinis and pizzas in the early evening, and we want to make this a monthly thing.”

As the venue is located slightly off Wellingborough Road and in a residential neighbourhood, the family is working hard to get the word out about Parkway Coffee.

The business is located in one of their Major Hairdressing salons, and you enter the same way as the hairdressing clients. The family wants to raise awareness that any member of the community can visit and enjoy what is on offer.

“We like to see more independents in the area,” said Ralph. “We champion local things and Yellow Bourbon is great coffee. We try hard to get involved locally and welcome bakers to stock us.”

With the success of the espresso martinis and deep dish pizzas, the Major family look forward to establishing this monthly event and getting more involved in the Northampton community as time goes on.

For more information on Parkway Coffee, visit the business’ website here.