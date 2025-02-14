Family-run Northampton business hit by construction chaos set to REOPEN this weekend – here’s how to get there and everything on offer

Sandy Lane Plants will reopen this Saturday (February 15) after a seasonal winter break, preparing for the spring and summer months.

The owners, husband and wife Cheryl and Gary Barnett, have faced significant disruption since 2023, when Miller Homes began constructing the northern section of the Sandy Lane Relief Road (SLRR) and the Norwood Quarter housing estate between Duston and Harpole.

Their viable business of 20 years went from thriving to struggling almost overnight, with a 50 percent drop in trade in 2023 followed by a 75 percent drop in 2024.

The main issues have been road closures, changing access routes, and construction traffic, all of which have led to a loss of passing trade.

Cheryl said: “People can’t find me, and if they do, they feel like they’re driving through a building site.”

Despite the adversity, the couple are battling on and are determined to rebuild their business to where it was before.

Cheryl added: “We’re struggling, but we’re still here. We’re reopening this weekend and we’re accessible off Berrywood Road.

“I’ve ordered my plants for the summer. I will be trading as normal.

“We’ve spent 20 years growing from a very small cottage industry to a viable business. It’s barely a viable business now. But because we spent 20 years building it up, I’ve got 15 years before I retire, and I really want to see it grow again to what it was in 2022.

“We’re not going anywhere—we want this business to work.”

So, ahead of this weekend, here’s how you can get to Sandy Lane Plants:

Start on Berrywood Road: Head towards the new housing estate and turn onto Marram Crescent (located opposite the junction with Weggs Farm Road).

Continue straight along Marram Crescent, all the way through the estate.

Marram Crescent leads directly onto the old Sandy Lane, which will take you to Sandy Lane Plants.

Continue straight down the old Sandy Lane, and you’ll find Sandy Lane Plants on your left.

Don’t rely on satnav, as the roads are too new and they may not take you to the correct location. Look out for the directional signs along the way.

The company was told, as was the town, the Sandy Lane Relief Road (SLRR) would be completed and fully opened by summer 2024, which would have provided access to their business. However, the SLRR has faced delays and is now set to open in May, but even then, the access roundabout to the business reportedly will not be finished by then.

Cheryl said: “Opening the SLRR won’t really help me or my business, nor help people find me, because we are literally hidden in the middle of a housing estate now. They haven’t opened the roundabout on the relief road that I was told would be open, and I need to know when that will be accessible and if I can have signs placed there to direct customers.”

Husband Gary previously said: “West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) should not have given Miller Homes planning permission to close the top of Sandy Lane. They should have left it as a through road because they could have built all the houses behind, made their money to fund the new road, but not close the original Sandy Lane until they'd finished the new Sandy Lane Relief Road. None of this disruption would have happened.”

The Barnetts were told by both WNC and Miller Homes that they will not be compensated.

In response to the ongoing situation, a Miller Homes spokesman said: “We have done, and continue to do, everything we can to minimise disruption for those nearby.

"Our senior management team has met with Sandy Lane Plants, and we have put up directional signage, which we remain committed to keeping in place.

"Construction is ongoing near a new access point for the business. As safety is our priority, we cannot yet open this access to the public.

"We will remain in contact with Sandy Lane Plants and advise when it will be safe to open the new access point to drivers.”

Take a look at the pictures below to see what the business has to offer when it reopens on Saturday.

