A Northampton business has celebrated 10 years of trading in a busy town centre street.

Xchange 4 Cash, based in Gold Street, opened back in 2012, offering customers a place to sell and buy second hand items.

On Saturday (December 17), the business celebrated with a red carpet event, which Mayor of Northampton Dennis Meredith attended.

Mayor of Northampton Dennis Meredith attended a celebration event for XChange4Cash, which is celebrating 10 years in Gold Street. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The owners said: “We cannot thank our customers enough for their loyalty over the years.

“The last few years have been full of ups and downs and as a local family run business we are proud to have achieved this milestone.

“Recycling and reuse is at the heart of our business, and with the current cost of living crisis more and more people are shopping preloved and second hand items to save a bit of money."