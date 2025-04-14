Family-run bakery proud to reach 115 years in Northampton with fourth generation now in charge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family-run business is proud that they will soon reach 115 years in Northampton, with the fourth and fifth generation now leading the venture to further success.

Gardners Bakery, in Harborough Road, was first established in the town in May 1910 by James Gardner – who is the great grandfather of Helen who runs the business.

Gardners is known for creating celebration cakes for all occasions, and recently added another string to its bow with nationwide cookie deliveries.

Helen is joined by her daughters Ella, Leila and Amber, who are among the fifth generation of the Gardner family, and make up part of their all-female team of 11.

Ella, who has worked in the family business for the past 16 years, told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s a great achievement for us and for the town, especially in this climate. We do our best to make great cakes for everyone.”

To mark the milestone during the month of May, the team will be bringing back some of their old recipes and fan favourites – including shortbread ducks and frangipane nests.

In addition to offering nationwide cookie deliveries, the family is pleased to have expanded their number of wholesale clients over the years.

With their main road location in Kingsthorpe, the business has continued to benefit from the area’s footfall and passing traffic.

When asked what she believes customers like most about the bakery, Ella said: “They like that we’re very friendly in the shop. We know them personally, and some have been coming in longer than I’ve been alive.”

Their angel cake is particularly well known across the town, and Gardners is proud that many loyal customers return time and time again to order cakes for all occasions.

“There aren’t many businesses in the bakery trade that end up being run by the same family for this long,” said Ella. “It’s a celebration that it’s run by the fourth and fifth generation. We appreciate everyone who supports us in any way.”

Not only does the team hope to retain their existing customer base, but make themselves known to new people to Northampton as they do their best to accommodate everyone.

For more information on Gardners Bakery, visit the business’ website here.