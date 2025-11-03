Family-run and award-winning dessert business proud to add second food truck to meet demand

The team behind a family-run and award-winning dessert business is proud to add a second food truck to its offering to meet the growing demand.

Brooklyn Brownie Co. was launched by father and son duo John and Leo Lashley in July 2019, to help the pair navigate a challenging time in their lives.

The business expanded by opening a self-built dessert shop from their family home in Ixworth Close three years later.

What began as delivering chocolatey treats to locals quickly developed to meeting a worldwide demand, and opening their own space to create the products was the only logical next step.

Over the course of just 30 days, Brooklyn Brownie Co. locally sourced every element needed for the second food truck and assembled it at a trucking depot.

Opening the dessert shop, which is where John and Leo bake the products, allowed them to majorly increase the number of items on their menu.

July 2022 was also when the ‘brownie ambulance’ landed in their possession. Not only is this unique vehicle where orders are collected from on their driveway, but it is a staple when attending events across the county and beyond.

It was Leo’s intrigue into American culture that saw the pair introduced to the food truck world and land the ambulance, which has proved popular among customers.

As the unique vehicle is a massive conversation starter and often results in more sales, John hoped to introduce another one – and the determined team has now made this a reality.

John collaborated with customer-turned-friend and master truck mechanic Gary Grimes – as well as Jake Awayemi, whose family-run business Dee Haulage has given them the space to complete the project.

John realised that the business needed a second food truck during the summer, when they started to get double bookings and one would be attended using a gazebo.

As well as the inconvenience of this method being weather-dependent, John noticed a consistent pattern that the gazebo attracted less custom than the ambulance.

John’s wife Becky, who is also part of the family-run business, later discovered a “fantastic find” on Facebook Marketplace and an old LDV school bus was soon in their possession.

John first met Gary around two years ago when he came to purchase some goodies with his daughter. He had messaged about opening times and John noticed Gary was pictured in front of a truck in his profile photo.

After John reached out to him and found out he fixes trucks, Gary assisted him with an issue with their existing food truck ambulance – and he soon went from a customer to a friend.

The trio began by sanding down the newly-acquired vehicle for four days and started the long task of changing its profile by 3D printing the parts they needed. After relentless hard work, the food truck was unveiled at events during the first weekend of November.

What began as a passion project turned into something special, and John, Gary and Jake are launching a business creating locally-built and custom food trucks from January 2026. The venture will be called Grimes Garage Co. Custom Builds.

“It just goes to show what you can do when you put your mind to something and have the right people around you,” said John.

“We all are so proud of what we have been able to create and have had so many positive messages online. There’s no one else producing food trucks to this standard for small businesses.”

John described the process as “humbling” and he has taken the opportunity to appreciate what they have achieved in such a short space of time, which he hopes customers will love.

The food truck is so easy to use that the team can pull up, open the hatch and serve immediately – which is important as Becky will be running this vehicle and she and John are expecting a baby in February 2026.

For more information on Brooklyn Brownie Co., visit the business’ website here.