Family-run and award-winning dessert business glad to have diversified to avoid ‘struggle’

An award-winning, family-run dessert business is glad to have diversified to avoid the “struggle” being faced by others across Northampton and beyond.

Brooklyn Brownie Co. was launched by father and son duo John and Leo Lashley in July 2019, to help the pair navigate a challenging time in their lives.

The business expanded by opening a self-built dessert shop from their family home in Ixworth Close three years later.

What began as delivering chocolatey treats to locals quickly developed to meeting a worldwide demand, and opening their own space to create the products was the only logical next step.

Opening the dessert shop, which is where John and Leo bake the products, allowed them to majorly increase the number of items on their menu.

July 2022 was also when the ‘brownie ambulance’ landed in their possession. Not only is this unique vehicle where orders are collected from on their driveway, but it is a staple when attending events across the county and beyond.

It was Leo’s intrigue into American culture that saw the pair introduced to the food truck world and land the ambulance, which has proved popular among customers.

Having last spoken to the Chronicle & Echo in March 2024, John was asked how business has been for Brooklyn Brownie Co. since then.

The founder began by speaking about how the venture has diversified to offer online orders, wholesale, and distance events with the ambulance or a pop-up gazebo tent.

“If we didn’t have that diversity, we would have definitely struggled significantly,” said John. “Events are a huge part of the business. When we have the pop-up gazebo and ambulance at different locations, the tent doesn’t draw the same attention.”

As a result of this, John shared their plan to acquire another unique vehicle at the end of the summer season – as he says the ambulance is a massive conversation starter and often results in more sales.

John said: “We’re a multi-award-winning authentic American dessert business. They’re baked by Americans to feed everyone.”

Their multi-award-winning brownies are now joined by ‘half pound New York cookies’ and John is confident that you cannot find these anywhere else in the country.

“People love authentic New York cookies and they’re selling faster than the brownies,” said John, who explained that trends trickle from the US to this country and he believes this is why cookies are currently popular.

John is confident that customer service is what everyone likes most about the company, particularly as it is often praised as “over and beyond” the norm.

When asked what he believes sets Brooklyn Brownie Co. apart from others offering similar products across the county, John said: “Our business was built on necessity. It wasn’t technically a passion, as my passion was my son and making sure he was okay.”

The most important thing for the pair during the difficult period in their lives was to spend lots of time together, and this award-winning venture was the result.

Having previously worked in creative consulting, John made brownies for 11 years prior to setting up the business to keep his teams motivated on Fridays. He now realises this marked a decade of product testing before the venture was even a reality.

John’s proudest achievement from the past six years was celebrating Leo’s 18th birthday in recent weeks.

“We took the day off as we do with everyone’s birthdays,” said John. “It was nice to look at my adult son – as we started this when he was around 12 – and realise what we’ve grown together and been through.”

Another recent highlight was being contacted by the Post Office at the heart of Northampton town centre about stocking their products, as this is where John submitted for his British passport in 2019. This was a full circle moment for the founder.

With the hope of acquiring a second vehicle in the near future, as well as taking on a new permanent member of staff, it is set to be an exciting year for Brooklyn Brownie Co.

For more information on Brooklyn Brownie Co., visit the business’ website here.