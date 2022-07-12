Family cleaning business in Northampton reaches major milestone after securing 150th franchisee

A Northampton-based cleaning business has reached a major milestone after securing its 150th UK franchisee.

This achievement comes after a record start to the year, which saw 10 franchisees join ‘Time For You’ in the first four months of 2022 alone.

Time For You was founded by husband and wife team, Freddie and Ruth Rayner in 2001 and has grown ever since, with global expansion now on the cards as son, Sam Stawarz takes over as managing director.

Freddie Rayner, Ruth Rayner and Sam Stawarz.

Sam said: “It has been an incredible start to 2022. There are many reasons behind the boom in our franchisees but there is no doubt that more and more business-minded people are exploring new opportunities post-pandemic as they seek to take control of their future.”

Time for You franchisees do not actually do any cleaning. Instead, they access a business model that attracts the cleaners whilst they focus on running a franchise.

Meanwhile, the team at Time For You’s franchise headquarters help to drive demand from customers through marketing and administrative support.

The idea for the business blossomed when co-founder, Freddie, was at one of his lowest points in his professional life.

Freddie said: “I’d run a successful commercial cleaning company for many years but suffered from a series of major contracts failing. I knew I had a good core business, I just needed to tweak the offering.”

Freddie opted to then switch to the consumer market whilst selling to franchisees and then helping them sell to the public with a system that enables them to “plug and play.”

This eventually paid off as the family business now cleans over 45,000 homes a week across the UK.

Freddie added: “On paper, we are a cleaning business but we’re actually in the ‘free time’ business when it comes to what we actually deliver for our clients, who hire our cleaners through our franchise network.

“I’m delighted that Sam is stepping up to lead this exciting new era and that we remain a strong, successful and sustainable family business.”

Time For You, now having reached 150 franchisees in the UK, are now exploring opportunities across Europe, Canada and Australia.