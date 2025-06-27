Eye clinic among UK’s Best Workplaces

Ophthalmology expert Newmedica Northampton has been named in the top 50 UK’s Best Workplaces™ 2025 by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The list of UK businesses that made the cut was announced at the Best Workplaces Awards held at London’s Grosvenor House and hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade.

Subsequently, Newmedica was also named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Development™ by Great Place To Work®. This accolade highlights companies where employees feel genuinely supported in their professional and personal growth through continuous learning, training, and development opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newmedica has eye clinics and surgical centres across England, with its teams treating a variety of eye conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It offers both private care and treatments on behalf of the NHS to help bring down eye surgery waiting times.

Michelle Mulvaney, Operations Director at Newmedica Northampton

Caring for patients is at the heart of the business, and to ensure they receive the best care, Newmedica invests significantly in nurturing its talented team.

Michelle Mulvaney, Operations Director at Newmedica Northampton, said: ‘We are passionate about looking after the sight of people in Northampton, Daventry, Corby, Kettering, Bedford, Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas. We are very focused on creating an environment for our team to thrive and build trust with our patients.

‘This includes apprenticeship opportunities, a strong Continuing Professional Development training programme and clear career pathways, but even the design of our clinic is influenced by our team, ensuring we take wellbeing into consideration and have a comfortable and inviting place for staff to rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The fruits of our investment as an employer isn’t just evident though feedback from staff and our UK’s Best Workplaces™ ranking. Our patients frequently remark at how friendly our team is and how they all, from the person they meet at reception to the consultant who undertakes the operation, made them feel they were in safe hands.’

Great Place To Work® performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit™ submissions from leaders at each company to create the 2025 UK's Best Workplaces™ list. They then used these data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience. Only those businesses who achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces™ status.

For further information about Newmedica, visit www.newmedica.co.uk.