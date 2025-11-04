‘Extraordinarily busy year’ for this jeweller who has more events between now and Christmas than in a typical year

It has been an "extraordinarily busy year” for this jeweller, who has more events planned between now and Christmas than she would typically attend over the course of an entire year.

Multi-award-winning jewellery maker Steph Davies founded Scruffy Dog Silver in 2011, and she was named best jeweller in the county for two consecutive years at the Northants Life Awards in 2023 and 2024.

Each unique piece is crafted and finished by hand, and all the designs are Steph’s own. The business owner likes to predominantly use sterling silver, but mixes it up with copper, seaglass and the odd splash of gold.

Though the business did not become a full-time venture until 2011, Steph, from Duston, has always been a crafter.

Having attended a silversmith workshop that she stumbled across more than a decade ago, she used the opportunity to learn the basics and has self-taught since then.

As well as selling jewellery online and at in-person markets, Scruffy Dog Silver is stocked in three locations. The first is Duston Village Bakery, as well as two others in Devon and Cornwall.

“This year has been extraordinarily busy for me, with a workshop build thrown in too,” Steph told the Chronicle & Echo. “I’ve got more events planned between now and Christmas than I typically do in a whole year.

“There have been curveballs in 2025. The price of silver has doubled in a year and it made me rethink things. Any plans I had were thrown out the window and I’m going with the flow.”

Steph’s workshop space, which separates her home and Scruffy Dog Silver, was completed in August and it has excitingly opened up a new avenue for the business – workshops.

“People enjoy coming to see what Scruffy Dog is all about,” said Steph. “It’s not all about buying stuff, it’s about connection with me. It’s special for people to make their own jewellery and it’s all been positive feedback.

“I’m all about connections with real people and there’s only so far you can do that online. I’m drawn towards the people who shop homemade and independent.”

Steph admitted that online sales have dipped as it is harder to be seen in a saturated space, and this has only accelerated her focus on local custom.

She also feels passionately about in-person events as customers like to check out what they are purchasing before parting with their hard-earned money.

The founder was asked about the importance of the Northampton community supporting independent businesses like Scruffy Dog Silver in the run up to Christmas – and how much each purchase means to her.

“It is everything,” said Steph. “I love to see people’s reactions and emotions when they buy my stuff. It puts the biggest smile on my face and I never get used to seeing people wear it.”

Steph described the final quarter of the year as “insane” and she is already working seven days a week to prepare for what is to come. She hopes to enjoy and throw herself into it, especially as her first Christmas orders were placed in August.

“I want to survive the madness of Christmas and give it my best shot,” said Steph. “And next year I’ll be focusing more on workshops and will hopefully branch out into another shop.”

For more information on Scruffy Dog Silver, visit the business’ website here.