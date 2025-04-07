‘Exciting’ times for hidden gem events venue as new additions are set to make 2025 the best year yet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are “exciting” times ahead for a hidden gem events venue in Northampton, as two new additions are hoped to make 2025 the best year yet.

T’s, located in Harborough Road, is home to woodland walks, a coffee hut and a growing roster of markets, craft fairs and charity events.

The outdoor location was taken over by the owners of The Courtyard Creperie around two years ago, after Bela Kacsmarik and Tracey Onley first started popping up there two years prior.

Tracey described T’s as a “peaceful woodland haven” and says it offers a welcoming atmosphere, free parking and they are always thinking of new ways to make it the most accessible space it can be.

The first of two exciting new developments at T's is the addition of a large and sheltered stretch tent, which can accommodate 60 guests.

“Our first year was about slowly trying to get the word out there,” said Tracey. “Last year, when the space got much bigger, that changed things for us and gave us the space to do better.”

“I’ve been dreaming of this for over a year,” said Tracey. “We’ve got the long-term hire of the stretch tent until the end of our season.

“The markets have grown so much and people have asked if they can host events here. We’re happy to do it, but there’s always a fear of rain. The three wooden huts were never designed to be more than market pop-ups.

“We hope we can grow it the way we want to with a shelter. It’s expensive and a gamble, but it’s the only way to see if we can grow T’s in a big way.”

No views will be obstructed by the stretch tent, which has been picked in a light brown colour to blend in with the surroundings.

The next addition is the ‘positivi-tree trail’ in the woodland, which will be adorned with uplifting and inspiring quotes. This has been created as a collaboration with one of the regulars at the space, Maver Designs.

Tracey’s favourite part is that everyone can get involved and visitors can purchase a pack from Maver Designs to create their own quote, which they are invited to add to the trail.

“My passion is about bringing the community together,” said Tracey. “And it will really be up to the community as to how well this takes off. If people want to add to the trail and get involved, we would love it to grow.”

Tracey is optimistic about what 2025 has in store, as they have already welcomed both new and returning faces to the space since they reopened for trading in mid-February.

The main way people come to learn of T’s is through word of mouth, and Tracey is passionate about making all customers feel valued when they pay a visit. Particularly at the coffee hut, she makes an effort to remember names, faces and orders.

For more information on T’s, visit the venue’s website here.