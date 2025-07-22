‘Exciting’ progress for ‘timeless’ school securing bookings as exclusive wedding and events venue

There has been “exciting” progress made for a “timeless” school location in Northamptonshire, which diversified as an exclusive wedding and events venue earlier this year.

Pitsford Hall, located in Moulton Road, previously hosted ceremonies for members of staff and the team decided February was the right time to open this up to the public.

The venue reached out to independent wedding and events planner Lavinia Moore to see if she believed it had scope for this offering, and she was immediately on board.

The team worked hard to get this off the ground by building a social media presence, and have been making people aware that weddings and events are now available alongside the school ever since.

The venue has 30 acres of grounds and the main hall is described as “timeless and beautiful”. The team is happy to facilitate all types of weddings and events – from intimate get-togethers to huge gatherings that make use of all the grounds.

“We want to make it clear that we don’t just offer weddings, we do all events, like milestone birthdays or christenings too,” Lavinia previously told the Chronicle & Echo. “We’re located in Northamptonshire’s rolling countryside, what more could you want?”

The only exception is that events cannot interrupt school life, meaning mid-week weddings in term time will not be suitable for Pitsford Hall.

Five months on from the launch of this diversification, Lavinia said: “It’s been exciting. The interest at the beginning was more out of curiosity, but now we’ve got external bookings and we’re waiting for those to happen.”

Having hosted another wedding showcase last week and with another lined up for October – to welcome people to see what the venue has to offer – Lavinia has noticed a “big difference” in interest as the months go on.

Lavinia shared the most exciting thing is that subject to the legal marriage licence being issued, which appears to be going ahead as planned, they will be able to expand from humanist to legal ceremonies.

“The grounds are a real surprise to people,” said Lavinia. “Because it’s a school, people don’t know about it and it’s a mystery behind the trees.

“We have the ability to host weddings of pretty much any size – from very small and intimate, to as big as it needs to be.”

Pitsford Hall’s first wedding is currently booked for early 2026 and the team hopes some special offers at the upcoming showcase will encourage people to book in for the next eight months.

The team can cater to weddings all year round, but those of a really big size can only be held during the school holidays to prevent interference with the school.

Lavinia continued: “We don’t want it to become an in-out wedding venue. We don’t want to host loads and loads, we want it to feel special.

“When you’re a certain age, all your friends are getting married at the same time and you don’t want the same. We want this to have an exclusive feel without the price packet. We’re really good value, with hires from £1,250.”

For more information on Pitsford Hall, visit the venue’s website here.