Exciting news for SENDsational Families CIC

Caring for a child with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is rewarding but can also be physically and emotionally exhausting. Recognising the need for support, SENDsational Families CIC was founded by SEND parents, for SEND parents, to prioritise the health and wellbeing of those who dedicate their lives to caring for others.

Based in Northamptonshire, this ethical community interest company (CIC) provides Wellbeing Workshops and Wild Wellbeing sessions, offering respite and restoration in both indoor and outdoor settings. Whether through calming mindfulness sessions, holistic therapies, or time spent reconnecting with nature, SENDsational Families CIC creates a safe, positive and nurturing space for parents and carers to recharge, because when parents and carers are supported, the whole family benefits.

As verified members of Social Enterprise UK, People + Planet First, Good Market Global, and the Council for Disabled Children, SENDsational Families CIC is committed to ethical, community-driven change.

Their dedication to improving the wellbeing of SEND families has been recognised with a £3,000 grant from Northamptonshire Community Foundation (NCF), enabling even more parents and carers to access these vital workshops.

Grant for SENDsational Families CIC. L to R: Rachel McGrath from NCF and Shelley Knight from SENDsational Families CIC

Chief Executive, Rachel McGrath, shared "On behalf of Northamptonshire Community Foundation and our donors The Randal Charitable Foundation, we are delighted to have made a grant reward of £3000 to SENDsational Families CIC to support their core mission led by SEND parents to support SEND parents and carers and their wellbeing. These funds are committed to awarding grants to organisations that continue to make a lasting, positive difference for those in greatest need here in Northamptonshire."

If you are a parent or carer of a child with SEND and in need of support, connection, and a moment to breathe, SENDsational Families CIC is here for you. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram to stay updated on upcoming events and workshops.