Excellence, innovation and determination: Northamptonshire’s award-winners are unveiled

A can making plant, voice and arts academy, Elizabethan summer house, Indian restaurant and an organisation providing meals for busy parents - just a few of the outstanding winners unveiled at this month’s NNBN Awards.
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:23 BST- 3 min read
A can making plant, voice and arts academy, Elizabethan summer house, Indian restaurant and an organisation providing meals for busy parents - just a few of the outstanding winners unveiled at this month’s NNBN Awards.

Earlier this year more than 170 submissions were made to the county’s newest awards scheme, with these NNBN Awards dedicated to celebrating inspiring individuals, innovative businesses and committed charities across Northamptonshire.

At Friday night’s [7 Oct 2023] awards ceremony, held at Kettering Park Hotel, the finalists gathered and the winners were unveiled.

Ball Corporation, whose cutting-edge, 56,000m² aluminium can-making plant in Barton Seagrave opened at the start of this year, scooped two awards on the night – Business of the Year and The Green Award.

It was also a double celebration for Northamptonshire based organisation No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents. This innovative organisation, which provides family-friendly recipes, food and farming blogs and no-fuss cooking advice, was crowned Start Up Business of the Year, with co-founder Milly Fyfe also winning Business Person of the Year.

Charity of the Year

Northampton Saints Foundation

Food & Drink Business of the Year

Mewar Haveli Northampton

Hair & Beauty Business of the Year

Beauty Bar Desborough

Health & Wellbeing Business of the Year

Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts

Small Business of the Year

Square Feet Cowork

Business of the Year

Ball Beverage Packaging

Start Up Business of the Year

No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC

Business Person of the Year

Milly Fyfe of No Fuss Meals For Busy Parents CIC

Northamptonshire Tourism Award

Lyveden

Special Recognition Award

Amber Thorpe of Silverstone Leasing

The Green Award

Ball Beverage Packaging

Micro Business of the Year

Dot & Stripe
NNBN Director Simon Cox said “Thank you to everyone who supported us with our first NNBN Awards evening and a huge congratulations to all our winners and finalists. What incredible talent, resilience, creativity and innovation we have here in Northamptonshire, and what a privilege to be able to share and celebrate this.”

NNBN Co-Director Marie Baker said “Thank you again to our judges and our sponsors and to everyone who has supported these awards. The feedback has been exceptional and we already have exciting plans for 2024. Congratulations to all our winners.”

These NNBN awards have been supported by event sponsor Wilson Browne Solicitors and by headline sponsors North Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, Poppy Design Studio and Pilkington Communications.

For more information about the NNBN Awards winners and to see all the finalists, visit https://nnbnawards.co.uk

Small Business of the Year – sponsored by Holiday Inn Express Kettering

  • Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts
  • Bulwick Village Shop
  • O’Sullivan Financial Planning
  • Square Feet Cowork
  • Wills Consultants

Business of the Year – sponsored by Action Coach Oakham & Kettering

  • Ball Beverage Packaging
  • Commsave Credit Union
  • Elsby & Co
  • HR Solutions
  • Mannol UK

Start Up Business of the Year – sponsored by Hawsons Chartered Accountants

  • 3RS IT Solutions Ltd
  • Four Talent Ltd
  • Milestone Projects
  • No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC
  • OT33 Occupational Therapy Services

Business Person of the Year - sponsored by Square Feet Cowork

  • Jason Bridger of Ball Beverage Packaging
  • Jevgenij Lyzko of Mannol UK
  • Keith Wright of K Wright Consultancy Limited
  • Martin Steers of NLive Radio
  • Milly Fyfe of No Fuss Meals For Busy Parents CIC
Northamptonshire Tourism Award - sponsored by Discover Northamptonshire

  • Holiday Inn Express Kettering
  • Lyveden
  • Northampton Town Centre Hotel
  • Trapp’d

Special Recognition Award - sponsored by Tresham College

  • Amber Thorpe of Silverstone Leasing
  • John Perry of Accommodation Concern
  • Kate Coulson from Ena HR & Training
  • Marie Nickerson from Holiday Inn Express Kettering
  • Paul Meadows from Sends 4 Dad

The Green Award - sponsored by North Northamptonshire Council

  • Ball Beverage Packaging
  • Food for Thought
  • Ganders Goat
  • Groundwork Northamptonshire
  • Repair Not Replace

Micro Business of the Year Award - sponsored by Nick Freeman Photography

  • Daisy Doo’s
  • Dot & Stripe
  • Lime Design Studio
  • Northamptonshire Careers
  • Unified Fighting Systems

Charity of the Year - sponsored by Commsave Credit Union

  • Baby Basics Northampton
  • Northampton Saints Foundation
  • Northamptonshire Health Charity
  • St Andrews Healthcare
  • Teamwork Trust

Food & Drink Business of the Year - sponsored by Groundwork Northamptonshire

  • Mewar Haveli
  • Mill House Tea Rooms
  • Moo Steak
  • The Northampton Cheese Company
  • Wine Chateau
Hair & Beauty Business of the Year - sponsored by Northants Life

  • Beauty Bar Desborough
  • Brow Wow Beauty
  • QL.
  • The Barber Shed Daventry
  • The Bird Cage Hair Salon

Health & Wellbeing Business of the Year - sponsored by Brackmills Industrial Estate

  • Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts
  • Blossom Children's Occupational Therapy Ltd
  • Go Beyond Challenge
  • Kaur Aura
  • Unified Fighting Systems
