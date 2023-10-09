Excellence, innovation and determination: Northamptonshire’s award-winners are unveiled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A can making plant, voice and arts academy, Elizabethan summer house, Indian restaurant and an organisation providing meals for busy parents - just a few of the outstanding winners unveiled at this month’s NNBN Awards.

Earlier this year more than 170 submissions were made to the county’s newest awards scheme, with these NNBN Awards dedicated to celebrating inspiring individuals, innovative businesses and committed charities across Northamptonshire.

At Friday night’s [7 Oct 2023] awards ceremony, held at Kettering Park Hotel, the finalists gathered and the winners were unveiled.

NNBN winners 2023

Ball Corporation, whose cutting-edge, 56,000m² aluminium can-making plant in Barton Seagrave opened at the start of this year, scooped two awards on the night – Business of the Year and The Green Award.

It was also a double celebration for Northamptonshire based organisation No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents. This innovative organisation, which provides family-friendly recipes, food and farming blogs and no-fuss cooking advice, was crowned Start Up Business of the Year, with co-founder Milly Fyfe also winning Business Person of the Year.

Meet all the 2023 NNBN Award winners here:

Charity of the Year Northampton Saints Foundation Food & Drink Business of the Year Mewar Haveli Northampton Hair & Beauty Business of the Year Beauty Bar Desborough Health & Wellbeing Business of the Year Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts Small Business of the Year Square Feet Cowork Business of the Year Ball Beverage Packaging Start Up Business of the Year No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC Business Person of the Year Milly Fyfe of No Fuss Meals For Busy Parents CIC Northamptonshire Tourism Award Lyveden Special Recognition Award Amber Thorpe of Silverstone Leasing The Green Award Ball Beverage Packaging Micro Business of the Year Dot & Stripe

NNBN Director Simon Cox said “Thank you to everyone who supported us with our first NNBN Awards evening and a huge congratulations to all our winners and finalists. What incredible talent, resilience, creativity and innovation we have here in Northamptonshire, and what a privilege to be able to share and celebrate this.”

NNBN Co-Director Marie Baker said “Thank you again to our judges and our sponsors and to everyone who has supported these awards. The feedback has been exceptional and we already have exciting plans for 2024. Congratulations to all our winners.”

These NNBN awards have been supported by event sponsor Wilson Browne Solicitors and by headline sponsors North Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, Poppy Design Studio and Pilkington Communications.

For more information about the NNBN Awards winners and to see all the finalists, visit https://nnbnawards.co.uk

Here are all the finalists(with the winners highlighted)

Small Business of the Year – sponsored by Holiday Inn Express Kettering

Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts

Bulwick Village Shop

O’Sullivan Financial Planning

Square Feet Cowork

Wills Consultants

Business of the Year – sponsored by Action Coach Oakham & Kettering

Ball Beverage Packaging

Commsave Credit Union

Elsby & Co

HR Solutions

Mannol UK

Start Up Business of the Year – sponsored by Hawsons Chartered Accountants

3RS IT Solutions Ltd

Four Talent Ltd

Milestone Projects

No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC

OT33 Occupational Therapy Services

Business Person of the Year - sponsored by Square Feet Cowork

Jason Bridger of Ball Beverage Packaging

Jevgenij Lyzko of Mannol UK

Keith Wright of K Wright Consultancy Limited

Martin Steers of NLive Radio

Milly Fyfe of No Fuss Meals For Busy Parents CIC

Northamptonshire Tourism Award - sponsored by Discover Northamptonshire

Holiday Inn Express Kettering

Lyveden

Northampton Town Centre Hotel

Trapp’d

Special Recognition Award - sponsored by Tresham College

Amber Thorpe of Silverstone Leasing

John Perry of Accommodation Concern

Kate Coulson from Ena HR & Training

Marie Nickerson from Holiday Inn Express Kettering

Paul Meadows from Sends 4 Dad

The Green Award - sponsored by North Northamptonshire Council

Ball Beverage Packaging

Food for Thought

Ganders Goat

Groundwork Northamptonshire

Repair Not Replace

Micro Business of the Year Award - sponsored by Nick Freeman Photography

Daisy Doo’s

Dot & Stripe

Lime Design Studio

Northamptonshire Careers

Unified Fighting Systems

Charity of the Year - sponsored by Commsave Credit Union

Baby Basics Northampton

Northampton Saints Foundation

Northamptonshire Health Charity

St Andrews Healthcare

Teamwork Trust

Food & Drink Business of the Year - sponsored by Groundwork Northamptonshire

Mewar Haveli

Mill House Tea Rooms

Moo Steak

The Northampton Cheese Company

Wine Chateau

Hair & Beauty Business of the Year - sponsored by Northants Life

Beauty Bar Desborough

Brow Wow Beauty

QL.

The Barber Shed Daventry

The Bird Cage Hair Salon

Health & Wellbeing Business of the Year - sponsored by Brackmills Industrial Estate