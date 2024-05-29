Ex-static! Northampton car retailer’s latest addition named Top Gear’s Best EV Crossover

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton car retailer is proud to announce that its latest model to go on sale has been crowned Best EV Crossover in the Topgear.com Electric Awards.

Bells Motor Group Northampton on Bedford Road is delighted that the all-new Volvo EX30 has continued its recent awards success, despite cars only reaching UK roads this spring.

The EX30, the smallest SUV ever launched by Volvo, was applauded as being the benchmark model in its class, with a choice of fully electric powertrains, a sustainably focused design, cutting-edge technology and Volvo’s quality and safety, all at an accessible price.

Developed with a focus on efficient performance and whole-life sustainability, the EX30 has the smallest carbon footprint of any Volvo car to date. Its battery-electric powertrain provides a driving range of up to 296 miles, while using a DC power supply means it takes from just 26 minutes to charge the battery from 10 to 80% capacity.

Ollie Marriage, Head of Car Testing at Top Gear, said: “The EX30 manages to play to Volvo’s traditional strengths, yet also pushes into new areas. It’s compact, easy to place, has just enough space inside for four and enough range to be daily usable. Outwardly it looks neat yet tough; inwardly the quality and tactility blow every other EV in the £35k bracket into the weeds.”

Clive Bell, Managing Director at Bells Motor Group Northampton, said: “There’s a continued excitement about the EX30 since launching the car last year, which this award – in addition to the car’s growing list of honours – will only add to as drivers look for an affordable electric option to replace their current cars.

“The EX30 offers all of the premium quality, safety and sustainability associated with Volvo Cars, in a convenient, compact and keenly priced package – so it’s great to see this already being recognised by national publications.