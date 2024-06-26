Evolve Weight Loss has been Shortlisted for Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Evolve Weight Loss is thrilled to announce that it has been shortlisted for the 2024Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Recognised in the Early Stage Stand Out Award category.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, often referred to as the “Grammys of Entrepreneurship,” celebrates the achievements of the UK's most dynamic and innovative businesses.

Each year, the awards receive thousands of applications, underscoring the competitive nature and high standard of the competition. This year’s shortlist showcases a combined turnover of nearly £2.9 billion and employs approximately 20,000 people, highlighting the critical role these businesses play in driving economic growth and innovation.

Evolve Weight Loss, who run three Slimming Groups in Northampton, is recognised for its outstanding contributions to Weight Loss.

Evolve Weight Loss Groups

Jen Flannigan, the Founder and Owner of Evolve Weight Loss says; “We are incredibly honoured to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team of Weight Loss Coaches and volunteer helpers. We are opening more Slimming Groups soon, and this recognition shows that our current Slimming Groups in Longbridge, Droitwich, Bromsgrove and Northampton are working brilliantly for our Evolve community! We are excited to celebrate this achievement as being the Alternative Slimming Group, and a heartfelt thank you also goes out to all of our Evolve Members.”

Previous winners of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards include the founders of BrewDog,

MyEnergi, Zilch, Grenade, and ClearScore, who have gone on to become household names.

It is with thanks to national and regional sponsors Allica Bank, Airwallex, Basket, Caudwell Children, de Novo Solutions, GiftRound, GS Verde Group, GS1 UK, Home Grown, JF GrowthMenzies, Quidos, Randal Charitable Foundation, ScoreApp, TikTok, UBS Wealth Management and Vestd that the Great British Entrepreneur Awards has been able to celebrate the very best of Great British entrepreneurs for 12 years.

Weight Loss Jounrnal

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday, 18th November, at London’s prestigious Grosvenor House, where winners for each category in each region will be announced. This event is the largest entrepreneurial celebration in the UK, providing a platform for businesses to connect, celebrate, and champion the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Francesca James, Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, stated, “The calibre of entries this year is truly outstanding. These entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, and their stories are a testament to the incredible resilience and creativity of the UK's business community. We are thrilled to recognise their achievements and support their continued growth.”