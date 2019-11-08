‘Everything must go’ closing down sale starts at Mothercare in Northampton

Mothercare Northampton has today (Friday, November 8) launched a massive closing down sale with almost everything in store dramatically reduced after going into administration.

Following the previous closure of 60 stores, Mothercare has now gone into administration and is closing all remaining stores across the UK with all stock discounted.

Mothercare has gone into administration. Photo: Getty Images

Customers can expect to find a huge range of discounts and bargains as all stock must go before the St James Retail Park store closes.

A spokesman for Mothercare Northampton said “This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced.

"Demand will be high so don’t wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you’re Christmas shopping!

"We’d also like to thank our customers in the local area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand.”

According to store management, stock levels are high as warehouses are cleared, so there is plenty of choice but some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast.

The website will remain live until further notice and discounts will also be available online as long as the website is live.

Any product warranties or guarantees will remain valid and customers are encouraged to spend any gift cards as soon as possible - gift cards will no longer be available to purchase.

Mothercare has been among the UK's top retailers for everything to do with parenting and has been a staple on the high street since 1961.