'Epitome of a thriving town centre': Major international sportswear retailer set to move from high street location after 14 years into prime spot

A major international retailer is set to leave its huge store in Northampton town centre soon and relocate nearby.

JD Sports is set to leave its longstanding store in Abington Street after 14 years there and relocate inside the Grosvenor Centre later this year.

The retailer will move into the former Next unit on the ground floor of the centre, which closed in August 2024 and has been undergoing refurbishment to make way for JD.

The relocation was originally planned for spring 2025, but has since been delayed for reasons not disclosed. JD has now confirmed it plans to open in summer – which is any time between the end of June and mid-September.

A JD spokesman said: “Our new store in Northampton will open later this summer, with our current store on Abington Street closing in line with this.”

A spokeswoman for Grosvenor Centre owners Evolve Estates previously said it is a ‘huge win’ for the town.

The spokeswoman said: “Leveraging our strong relationships with High Street retailers, we have secured JD’s continued presence in Northampton; a huge win for the town and the Grosvenor Centre. JD is committing to a large format store at 14,000 sq. ft., which flies in the face of perceived High Street retail sentiment.”

This letting was secured by FMX Urban Property Advisers on behalf of Evolve Estates.

An FMX spokesperson said on LinkedIn: “Having signed H&M and JD Sports Fashion alongside both the Microshops market stall concept and Bewiched Coffee having opened in summer 2024 – and numerous other deals in the pipeline – Evolve Estates’ Grosvenor Centre is the epitome of a thriving town centre scheme, with an ever-improving community offer.

“The wider town centre regeneration story is equally compelling – a revamp of the UK’s largest and oldest Market Square is well underway, and the £12m STACK Leisure development is set to launch next year. Together, these projects are redefining Northampton as a thriving mixed-use destination and one of the most exciting ongoing town centre regeneration stories right now.”

It is not known if there are plans to fill the vacant H&M unit and soon to be vacant JD unit in Abington Street.