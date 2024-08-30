Entrepreneurs incubation programme invites applications for second cohort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at business support hub Vulcan Works are welcoming applications for the second cohort of their successful entrepreneurial incubation programme.

Vulcan Creatives launched earlier this year to support would-be entrepreneurs in Northamptonshire.

The free, six-month programme, funded by West Northamptonshire Council and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), supports ambitious individuals to create business plans and learn the skills needed to succeed in the world of entrepreneurship.

In the first cohort, 10 businesses were selected to work with Vulcan Works onsite business growth manager Darren Smith to either turn their ideas into viable businesses or grow their fledgling enterprises.

The first cohort at the launch of the programme, with business growth manager Darren Smith

Preference was given to those working in the creative or digital sector – emerging industries in the county that Vulcan Works was created to support. Nine of the participants, including a photographer, app developer, interior designer and a musician, graduated from the programme last month and a special event was held to celebrate their success.

All graduates were helped to secure funding for their businesses and two have taken up workspaces at Vulcan Works to continue their journey.

Those who completed the programme attended a Vulcan Creatives Showcase event to mark their graduation. During the event, each participant gave a presentation about their journey to the specially invited guests.

The second cohort will begin the programme in September, which aims to support a minimum of 40 entrepreneurs in becoming enterprise-ready over the next two years.

Participants must be Northamptonshire residents aged 18 or over and be able to commit to a minimum of two days per week actively engaging in business support and coaching activities.

Those who take part in Vulcan Creatives will also receive free access to the Vulcan Works facilities during the course of the programme and up to 50% off workspace in the building after graduating.

Applications are open now and will close on Friday 6th September.

Darren said: “Vulcan Creatives has already proven itself to be a fantastic way for entrepreneurs to get a helping hand to turn their ideas into reality. The programme has been supported by so many local businesses and individuals to make it as useful and inspirational as possible and the recent graduation of our first cohort shows how successful it has been.

“We are excited to welcome the second cohort of aspiring businesspeople to our ranks, and seeing the programme benefit even more creative visionaries.”

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “It is great news that local businesses are able to apply for the second phase of the Vulcan Creatives programme.

“The project, which is funded by UKSPF, enhances the fantastic support already on offer for local businesses at the Vulcan Works and the complements the Council's commitment to developing our economy. This is why we have already put £3 million into supporting local business and £1.5 million into getting local people and skills in the area. We acknowledge that there are skills gaps in our workforce and we need to develop these to enable local companies and entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

“We want to see businesses thrive and want to support them in doing this. I encourage all businesses able to apply for the Vulcan Creatives scheme to do so immediately and for every local employer to explore the vast number of projects, grants and support we have on offer at West Northamptonshire Council."

For more information on Vulcan Creatives and how to apply for a free place on the second cohort of the programme, visit https://vulcanworks.co.uk/vulcan-creatives/

The closing deadline for applications is Friday 6th September.