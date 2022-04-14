Entrepreneurs and business owners invited to breakfast networking event in Northampton
“We are so pleased to be hosting our popular face-to-face networking again.”
Northampton entrepreneurs and business owners have been invited to a breakfast networking event at a bank in Northampton.
The event will be on Thursday, April 28 from 8.30am to 10am at Northampton Metro Bank in Abington Street.
“As a community bank, we regularly host events aimed at entrepreneurs and business owners,” said Kerry Reynolds, Northampton Metro Bank’s area director.
“We are so pleased to be hosting our popular face-to-face networking again. The pandemic is responsible for rapid change in our home and working lives, this event provides a great opportunity with the new hybrid working practices, for us to welcome even more new local attendees keen to network and escape the four walls of their lonely home office.”
Space is allocated on a first come, first served basis. Attendees just need to email Metro Bank’s local business manager, Zak Kitchen to reserve a spot at [email protected]