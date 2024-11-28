Entrepreneur incubation programme kicks off round two

The second cohort of an innovative business incubation programme in Northamptonshire has been revealed in a celebratory launch event.

Vulcan Creatives established last year to support aspiring entrepreneurs hoping to establish a new business or grow their existing ideas.

The initiative is a free six-month plan run by the team at Northampton’s award-winning serviced workspace, Vulcan Works, and includes skills-based workshops, peer-led support and advice clinics.

The entrepreneurs chosen for round two of the scheme were unveiled during an official kick off meeting at Vulcan Works on Tuesday, 26th November.

First up was Adam Lee, whose idea to launch a Northampton-based speciality coffee brand Shoetown Coffee came during a backpacking trip to Bali in 2017. Since then, he has been learning the industry and is now ready to make the business fly.

Next to present was Amy Lin, who is setting up an online preschool education show focusing on STEM topics and life skills, swiftly followed by fitness expert Ben Hellon.

Ben is using his own experience of addiction to build a fitness and wellness service to support others who may be going through similar struggles.

Blandine Davies told the assembled crowd about her non-invasive aesthetics, health and wellness clinic, which she established in July. She offers numerous treatments beyond aesthetics for pain management, incontinence, building muscle and sexual health. Blandine said: “I love what I do as I am meeting so many wonderful people and I can really impact their lives in a positive way.”

Up next was Danielle Heneghan, who runs a Human-Centric UI/UX and Web Development Agency with a focus on AI-driven solutions and accessibility for neurodiverse people. Danielle, who has over a decade of experience working with children with autism, told the audience she was really excited to get started in the Vulcan Creatives programme after leaving her job four weeks ago.

Web developer and host Faye Taylor will be focussing on creating affordable yet enterprise level websites for SMEs with her partner Jack, using templated solutions.

Olivia Krawczyk is a graphic designer specialising in socially conscious organisations and charities, passionate about using design to do good.

Robert Lambert, who has a games, extended reality and technology business, said he applied to the programme to hopefully build his business and be part of a likeminded community that can help him thrive.

Saphiah Otuo-mensah offers Mensah Wellbeing assessments, therapy and training for B2B and B2C clients, to help improve workplace wellbeing and provide mental health support. Saphiah loves her work but admitted she now needs help making it a viable business.

Finally, creative designer Tia Dang, who specialises in branding, social media management, photography, and videography, is hoping the programme will help her with financing and building her confidence as a business owner.

Vulcan Creatives is led by Vulcan Works’ on-site business growth manager Darren Smith and funded by West Northamptonshire Council using £40,000 of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Darren said: “This new group is a really diverse bunch of businesses, and I am very much looking forward to working collaboratively to build on their strengths and help support them in their success.

“We have proven the effectiveness of this model, with the first cohort making impressive progress and forming bonds together to help them grow and develop. Many of them have already supported the second cohort by sharing their experiences of Vulcan Creatives and that has been hugely valuable.

“It will be a pleasure to see how these entrepreneurs shine in our journey together.”

For more information on Vulcan Creatives, visit https://vulcanworks.co.uk/vulcan-creatives/.