Enterprise Rent-A-Car choose The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation as Northamptonshire Charity of the Year
Enterprise have eight branches across Northamptonshire, including one in Bedford. As a family-owned business, a key founding value of theirs is to “Strengthen their communities, one neighbourhood at a time.” True to this, their Northamptonshire team reached out to their local charity, The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, to offer their support over the next year.
The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, is a local charity that was established during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to combat hunger and provide essential supplies to those in need. Initially an emergency food bank, it has since expanded to support over 80 schools and various organisations across Northamptonshire. In addition to food assistance, the charity also hosts three weekly social clubs, offers home and garden renovations, provides educational services, and delivers a range of community welfare programs.
Enterprise has generously offered, through their Enterprise Mobility Foundation, to support the vital work of the charity. Alongside this, they have further pledged additional support through team volunteering, supporting foodbank operations and outreach community services.
Teresa, Founder of The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, said: ‘It’s so fantastic to have local businesses supporting their communities. We work with over 80 schools across Northamptonshire, reaching families right across the county. For each Enterprise branch in Northamptonshire, there will be households in their close vicinity who have directly benefited from their support. We truly can’t thank them enough for considering our charity and offering this fantastic opportunity.’
Similarly, James Buthlay, Area Manager for Enterprise Rent-A-Car confirmed himself and his team are “thrilled to be supporting such a fantastic local charity that will truly benefit so many members of the communities in which we operate.”
To find out more about The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation’s work, you can visit: https://mccarthydixon.org.uk
