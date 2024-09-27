Enterprise Rent-A-Car choose The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation as Northamptonshire Charity of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, a subsidiary of Enterprise Mobility, are a global mobility solutions provider who offer rental vehicles to meet every need.

Enterprise have eight branches across Northamptonshire, including one in Bedford. As a family-owned business, a key founding value of theirs is to “Strengthen their communities, one neighbourhood at a time.” True to this, their Northamptonshire team reached out to their local charity, The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, to offer their support over the next year.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, a subsidiary of Enterprise Mobility, are a global mobility solutions provider who offer rental vehicles to meet every need. Enterprise have eight branches across Northamptonshire, including one in Bedford. As a family owned business, a key founding value of theirs is to “Strengthen their communities, one neighbourhood at a time.” True to this, their Northamptonshire team reached out to their local charity, The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, to offer their support over the next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, is a local charity that was established during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to combat hunger and provide essential supplies to those in need. Initially an emergency food bank, it has since expanded to support over 80 schools and various organisations across Northamptonshire. In addition to food assistance, the charity also hosts three weekly social clubs, offers home and garden renovations, provides educational services, and delivers a range of community welfare programs.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation’s team meeting with the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Kettering branch

Enterprise has generously offered, through their Enterprise Mobility Foundation, to support the vital work of the charity. Alongside this, they have further pledged additional support through team volunteering, supporting foodbank operations and outreach community services.

Teresa, Founder of The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, said: ‘It’s so fantastic to have local businesses supporting their communities. We work with over 80 schools across Northamptonshire, reaching families right across the county. For each Enterprise branch in Northamptonshire, there will be households in their close vicinity who have directly benefited from their support. We truly can’t thank them enough for considering our charity and offering this fantastic opportunity.’

Similarly, James Buthlay, Area Manager for Enterprise Rent-A-Car confirmed himself and his team are “thrilled to be supporting such a fantastic local charity that will truly benefit so many members of the communities in which we operate.”

To find out more about The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation’s work, you can visit: https://mccarthydixon.org.uk