Enterprise Mobility makes ‘generous donation’ to patients

Patients in Northampton are to receive a bumper collection of entertainment resources this Christmas, courtesy of a donation from Enterprise Mobility, the world’s largest car rental provider.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Patients in Northampton are to receive a bumper collection of entertainment resources, courtesy of a donation from Enterprise Mobility, the world’s largest car rental provider.

The car rental firm has been especially generous with its contribution this year to St Andrew's Healthcare, having handed over a cheque for £5,500 – which is double what the organisation gifted the charity last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sak Gill, General Manager for London and South East England at Enterprise Mobility, said: “Through our donation, we are delighted to help make a difference to the everyday lives of the patients at St Andrew’s Healthcare.

St Andrew CEO Dr Vivienne McVey and Enterprise's Natalie Staines (centre) with STAH staff

“We are passionate about supporting the mental and physical health of ourselves and each other, so this donation is something that is close to our company and employees’ hearts.

“Enterprise is committed to strengthening the communities where we operate, and I am pleased that our support will have a positive impact on the wellbeing of patients who are experiencing challenging times.”

Last year’s generous donation was spent on hosting two patient parties and new books for the patient book club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Patient Social Club in Essex and Northampton also benefitted from some of the money which was spent on a table tennis table, a Playstation 5 with accessories, a popcorn machine for film nights, a bingo calling machine, prizes for quizzes and the rest was put towards the repair of three pool tables from different patient areas.

St Andrew’s Healthcare’s CEO Dr Vivienne McVey said: “As a charity, receiving donations from external companies is hugely appreciated because it allows us to spend more money on meaningful activity which is a massive benefit to our patients.

“Engaging our patients with fun, entertaining things to do is a big part of their treatment as varied activities can provide cognitive stimulation, promote creativity, encourage social engagement which can all aid a person’s wellbeing.

“We are extremely grateful to Enterprise Mobility for their generous donations for the past two years. The money we received last year made a real difference as the patients were thrilled to have access to new equipment. We are sure that this year’s very generous donation will also be put to great use, to further benefit our patients.”