England captain's new bling

Steffens Jewellers proudly unveils the bespoke masterpiece created for Northampton Saints, England, and British Lions legend, Courtney Lawes. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the centerpiece of this exceptional ring is a natural 6-carat round brilliant cut black diamond, symbolizing the fierce and unyielding nature of the flanker position that Lawes has so expertly embodied throughout his illustrious career. Set in solid 950 platinum, the ring boasts an additional 1.05 carats of natural white diamonds, graded G color with VS clarity, strategically placed to represent the number of caps earned by the esteemed player.

Adding a touch of patriotism, the reverse of the ring features a hand-engraved English rose, a timeless symbol that pays homage to Lawes' contributions to English rugby. To further authenticate the piece, an English platinum Hallmark adorns the ring, attesting to its superior craftsmanship and quality. Beyond its aesthetic significance, the bespoke ring encapsulates Lawes' journey, commemorating not just the matches played but the passion, dedication, and resilience that define his extraordinary career.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more

As a final touch, Steffens Jewellers presented the bespoke ring in a specially designed video box, a true testament to the innovative spirit of craftsmanship. The box, adorned with highlights from Courtney Lawes' stellar England career, serves as a dynamic and captivating backdrop, ensuring that the ring is not only a piece of jewelry but a living tribute to the indomitable spirit of one of rugby's true icons.