Engineering company raises £18,500 for hospice in memory of much-loved colleague

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An engineering company which tragically lost one of their colleagues to cancer has raised £18,500 in his memory for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

T&W Civil Engineering in Northampton dedicated their 2024 annual golf day to their friend Jamie Collins, who spent his final days at the hospice last year.

Jamie worked at T&W Civil Engineering for 14 years and was very highly regarded amongst his peers, who dug deep to collect cash in his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 80 golfers took part in the event at Collingtree Golf Club, which included the golf contest, hole sponsorship, a raffle, a small auction, a DJ and a bottle bonanza on the putting green.

T&W Civil Engineering raised £18,500 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice

Adam Burchnall, finance director, said: “Having lost Jamie, this charity is close to our heart and the fundraiser acted as a small thank you for the support that Jamie received.

“Hopefully he’d be pleased. He was a very quiet man, but he was instrumental in developing our young engineers, who are now fully fledged, and he’s left his legacy in the business through that. Raising this money is our tribute to him. Jamie worked for us for a long time and people here were very close to him.

“Needing the services of Cynthia Spencer Hospice is everybody’s worst nightmare and although there’s nothing you can do to change that situation, the money we donate allows families to spend their final days focusing on their time together. We are proud that the money that has been raised will now help other people in a similar situation to Jamie.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he fell ill, Jamie’s role was adapted so he was able to work in the office rather than on site. His father attended the meal after the golf competition and was touched by everyone’s efforts.

Not only did both staff and customers take part and donate, but three businesses that T&W Civil Engineering work with also gave generous £1,000 sums to add to the pot.

Adam added: “This is the most money we’ve ever raised on a golf day. It’s not been a buoyant construction market or a time of prosperity so the fact that people were so generous on the day was hugely appreciated.

“We couldn’t believe how much money had been raised but when you realise that they need to raise £2 million a year they need a lot of days like ours to make that target.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corporate Partnerships Fundraiser Lead at Cynthia Spencer Hospice Nina Gandy said: “T&W Civil Engineering have raised an incredible £18,500 following their recent golf day in memory of their colleague Jamie who was cared for by us during 2023.

“They had such fantastic day and a great range of prizes for their raffle too. Businesses who attended were exceptionally supportive enabling them to raise such a fantastic amount of money and we are very grateful to everyone involved.

“You too could help us to reach our fundraising target. Our Make A Difference, Your Way campaign allows the whole community to support us in whatever way best resonates with them. Every small act of kindness has a big impact.”

For more information visit: cynthiaspencer.org.uk//how-you-can-help-us/