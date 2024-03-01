Energy upgrade cuts bills for Northampton residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Energy and regeneration specialist Equans partnered with Northamptonshire Partnership Homes (NPH) to improve the socially rented houses and flats, making them easier to heat and reducing residents’ energy bills by up to £400 per year.

Improvements have included adding new external wall insulation, loft insulation and new double-glazed windows and doors – all helping to keep the homes warmer for longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before work was carried out, the properties had Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings as low as F, but now have ratings of at least C.

Equans and NPH's project team with resident Lynda Baldwin

Ventilation has also been improved with newly-installed mechanical systems, allowing air to flow continuously through the homes and helping to reduce the likelihood of condensation and damp.

The homes are also visibly transformed with a smart, modern white render in place to protect the new insulation.

The project was part-funded by a wave of grants from the Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, which aims to upgrade the energy efficiency of the country’s worst performing social housing. The amount of carbon emitted from the properties is expected to fall by up to 70%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynda Baldwin has lived in her flat on Bunting Road in Kingsthorpe Hollow for over 20 years, she said: “Before the work was done to my home, I was using a 15kg gas bottle costing £65, which would only heat my small flat for a few weeks, because I simply couldn’t afford the energy bills.

Aerial view reveals the newly refurbished homes

“Now the work has been done, I am now able to wear a t-shirt instead of a thick cardigan and scarf around the flat.

“I feel comfortable putting the heating on for 15-20 minutes, because I now know my flat will retain its heat better than ever – it’s brilliant!”

Martin Ardron, Operations Director at Equans, commented: “The impact of this project is clear to see. Not only has it drastically enhanced the visual appearance of the area, it has also had a great impact on quality of life for residents – reducing their energy bills at a time when costs are high and creating a more comfortable home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The improvement work is also expected to cut the homes’ carbon emissions by up to 70% - a fantastic result for the local environment.”