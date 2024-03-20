Energy expert sparks new era for broker business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jon has had a long and illustrious career in the energy procurement sector, providing services to businesses of all sizes, particularly those in the construction sector which have distinct water, electricity and gas needs. His unique connections will allow Apertus Group to expand their energy procurement offer to more businesses and continue to grow.

Jon also has expertise in renewable technologies, including cutting-edge solar technology PV (solar photovoltaics) which can be utilised at various scales to deliver renewable energy and savings for businesses. He also has deep knowledge of electric vehicles (EVs) and will provide important insights to Apertus’ EV charger installation operations.

Jon commented on his new role: “Apertus Group’s values of openness and honesty are exactly the things that the industry needs more of. I want to use my knowledge to help businesses understand their energy contracts deeply, as well as making sure the content is there and the deal is right. I can’t wait to get stuck in and begin work to get the right deals for our clients.”

Jon (left) with Apertus Group Managing Director Grant McKenna (right)