The owners of a meat-free restaurant near Rugby have made the tough decision to close the business.

Sarah Goodchild and Ben Stead-Davis were the team behind The Barn pub and restaurant in Willey.

Last orders will be served on March 9.

A statement said: “As we reflect on just over a year long journey, filled with dedication and love for being fully vegan, it's with a heavy heart we announce our farewell.

“Saturday, March 9, marks the last day of our cherished venture. The endless hurdles of rising food costs and ever increasing energy bills, for our large pub, along with weekly no-shows or cancellations and a rural location, this has brought us to this moment.

“Our experience has been a testament to the vibrant yet critical nature of the vegan community, a learning curve that has both challenged and enriched us.

“The closing of fellow vegan establishments and the harsh realities they face have been eye-opening. It underscores the uphill battle small independents face against the giants with deep pockets offering limited vegan options.”

But hope remains.

The business said it may not be the end, rather a pause as they look to the future rebirth in a new location.

The statement read: “A heartfelt thank you to each one of you who walked this path with us. Your support has shaped our story, and for that, we are forever grateful.”