‘End of an era’ for Daventry popular store as Northampton company takes ‘sad decision’ to close town centre branch

A Northampton business took the “sad decision” to close one of its shops in Daventry town centre yesterday.

The property is available for lease online.

Its a Gift, located in High Street, Daventry, officially closed down on January 29, 2024.

Its a Gift staff, Carol Palin, Joe Miller, Sarah Sanders, Sophie Morton, and Bev Patemam, pictured at the shop located in High Street, Daventry, yesterday.

Carol Palin, 57, managed the shop for more than six years throughout her 27-year career at the location. She said: “I actually loved working here. When we were told, I was absolutely gutted. The lease runs out on February 2, and the company is not renewing it.

“It’s been our life. I'm not blaming the company or anything; it’s happening everywhere. I just feel scared, I suppose, of what the future holds now. I’ve been here for so long. I don’t think it’s quite hit me yet."

John and Jean Helena Bacon founded It's a Gift in 1975. The shop has been in High Street since 1984, initially operating from number 57 until relocating to number 33 in 2004.

“It’s just the end of an era. Very sad. They’re lovely people to work for,” said Carol.

The company, based in Northampton, is currently run by Simon Peter Bacon, 65, and Paul Jonathan Bacon, 68.

Simon said: “Our current lease has expired, and sharp increases in overheads, the rise of internet shopping, and the general demise of the ‘High Street’ have all contributed to the shop no longer being viable. We therefore took the sad decision to close the branch.”

The property is being advertised on Zoopla for £26,000 per year.

Carol said: “We’ve got to know our customers. I am going to miss all my lovely customers. We had a lot of people come in last week. We had customers crying because we’re closing. We shed a lot of tears today. It’s part of Daventry.”

The three other shops in Northampton and Irthlingborough are still open, according to Simon.

He said: “We would like to thank all our customers for their patronage and loyalty over the years.