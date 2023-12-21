End of an era for a Daventry popular store as high street chain pulls the plug on town centre retail unit

The Daventry town centre retail unit has been available for lease online for months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major high street store closed its doors in Daventry town centre at the start of the month.

The property has been available for lease online for a few months now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shoe retail company Clarks confirmed that the shop, which used to be located in Unit 4 on Foundry Walk in Daventry, has closed down.

The shoe retail company Clarks' shop, which used to be located in Unit 4 on Foundry Walk in Daventry, has closed down. As shown on Rightmove, the retail unit has been available for lease online for months.

A Clarks spokesperson said: “Clarks confirms its Daventry store closed at the beginning of December 2023.”

The high street retail property is being advertised by Birmingham-based estate agents for £1,667 per month. More details about the unit formerly rented by Clarks are available on Rightmove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1825, the popular footwear chain operated across more than 1,400 stores and franchises internationally at its peak.

Clarks, which has around 300 sites in the UK now, announced that it is shutting down several branches nationwide. The chain has already closed several shops this year, with more to come.