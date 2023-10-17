End of an era for a Daventry card shop as high street chain pull the plug on town centre store

‘It’s such a shame for the employees, especially at this time of year’

A major high street store in Daventry is closing down today (Tuesday) as staff say a fond farewell to the town.

Clintons, in Bowen Square, is set to closes its doors today for the final time with half-price discounts on selected gifts and cards.

The retail unit in Daventry town centre has been up for lease online for more than a month but representatives from Clintons had refused to comment on the fate of the store when approached by this newspaper.

The poster in the shop window reads: “We would like to thank all of our wonderful customers for their custom over the years and we will miss being in Daventry.”

Kathryn Power, a Daventry resident, commented on social media to express how “sad” she is about the closure of the shop and seek out community support.

Kathryn said: “I asked one of the staff inside what they were doing after the store closes and they told me most of them had been offered jobs in other stores, but they were too far away to travel to.

“It’s such a shame for the employees, especially at this time of year. I’m hoping some of the community shops reach out to those left without a job to support them where possible.”

The greetings card chain is reportedly looking to close around a fifth of its 179 stores as it tries to prevent insolvency and total collapse, after a court approved restructuring plans on August 24 that should see it survive for at least another year.

Clintons was founded in 1968 and grew to almost 800 shops by 2004, dominating the UK’s high street for many years.

The company has struggled in recent years amid competition. It currently operates 179 shops, employs approximately 1,400 people and intends to close 38 more of its outlets.

This is not the first time the company has faced financial difficulties. It collapsed in 2012 before being bought by a US giant, American Greetings, which closed 350 branches and launched a significant rebranding, and again in 2019 when the company closed another 156 stores.

Clintons have been contacted for comment.

