Empowering Northamptonshire’s CICs: Stunited CIC Offers Free Online Presence Reviews to Help CICs and Charities Shine in the Digital World

Stunited CIC launches a comprehensive free online presence review programme specifically for Northamptonshire's Community Interest Companies and charities, delivering expert digital analysis and strategic recommendations to enhance social media engagement, website performance, and overall online visibility, empowering local organisations to maximise their impact and reach in today's digital-first community landscape.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire's community sector is set to receive a significant boost as Stunited CIC announces a pioneering initiative to provide free online presence reviews for local community interest companies and charities. This comprehensive programme aims to enhance digital visibility and social media effectiveness for organisations working tirelessly to support their communities.

The initiative addresses a critical gap in the third sector, where many CICs and charities struggle to maintain effective digital strategies due to limited resources and technical expertise. With community organisations increasingly relying on online platforms to reach beneficiaries, attract volunteers, and secure funding, professional digital guidance has become more valuable than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Manash Mukherjee, Founder and CEO of Stunited CIC, expressed his commitment to supporting the local community sector: "We are absolutely thrilled to offer this service to our fellow CICs and charities across Northamptonshire. Having witnessed first-hand the challenges these organisations face in establishing a strong online presence, we recognised an opportunity to share our expertise and help them flourish in the digital realm."

Stunited CIC Offers Free Online Presence Reviews

The comprehensive review service will evaluate multiple aspects of participating organisations' digital footprint, including social media engagement patterns, website functionality, content strategy effectiveness, and audience reach metrics. Each organisation will receive a detailed assessment alongside practical recommendations tailored to their specific mission and target demographic.

Mrs Snejuti Mukherjee, CFO and Co-Founder of Stunited CIC, emphasised the programme's importance: "This represents an extraordinary opportunity to assist local CICs and charities in strengthening their social and online presence in our increasingly digital world. We firmly believe that collaborative efforts within the community sector can create lasting positive change."

The programme comes at a particularly crucial time for Northamptonshire's third sector organisations, many of which expanded their digital activities during recent years but lack the specialist knowledge to optimise their online strategies effectively. Research indicates that organisations with a strong digital presence can increase community engagement by up to 35% and significantly improve their fundraising capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stunited CIC brings considerable expertise to this initiative, having established itself as a leader in personal branding and digital optimisation services. The company's proven track record in areas such as professional profile development, LinkedIn enhancement, and comprehensive digital portfolio creation provides a solid foundation for supporting organisational digital strategies.

The free review service will examine crucial elements, including social media performance, website user experience, content quality and consistency, search engine visibility, and overall brand coherence across digital channels. Participating organisations will also receive guidance on best practices for community engagement and digital fundraising strategies.

Local CICs and registered charities operating within Northamptonshire can enquire for this service through an email [email protected] until August 2025. The programme represents a substantial investment in community development and demonstrates the positive impact that established social enterprises can achieve through knowledge sharing and collaborative support.

Priority consideration will be given to Community Interest Companies and charities dedicated to supporting young people, including organisations focused on youth wellbeing, mental health services for young individuals, and employment opportunities for young people across Northamptonshire. The initiative reflects Stunited CIC's broader commitment to fostering a stronger, more digitally capable third sector across the county, with particular emphasis on empowering organisations that directly impact the lives and futures of Northamptonshire's youth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This ground-breaking programme showcases how successful social enterprises can contribute meaningfully to sector-wide development whilst strengthening the collective impact of Northamptonshire's community organisations in an increasingly connected world.