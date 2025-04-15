Empowering Growth and Innovation in West Northamptonshire Businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Bedfordshire, in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, has successfully supported over 130 local businesses through the Growth and Innovation Programme, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). This initiative provided essential resources and funding to help businesses innovate, enhance competitiveness, and achieve sustainable growth.

Over 10 months, the project delivered tailored, fully-funded support to established businesses of all sizes in West Northamptonshire. With personalised expert consultancy, academic-led student projects, and subsidised graduate employment opportunities, businesses effectively adopted new strategies, cutting-edge research, and emerging technologies.

This initiative also provided over 30 expert-led workshops, focused on digital transformation, sustainability, and strategic business planning, equipping business leaders with essential skills to confidently tackle emerging challenges and opportunities.

Additionally, a £325k grant fund provided vital financial support, which significantly enhanced capabilities of 30 businesses - enabling strategic invests in new technologies, product development, and critical operational improvements for a long-term resilience and success.

The West Northamptonshire Growth and Innovation Programme’ impact has been substantial, empowering businesses to differentiate them from competitors. This successful collaboration between the University of Bedfordshire and West Northamptonshire Council highlights the valuable partnership between higher education and local government, delivering much needed resources and expert guidance that enable businesses to thrive.

Read the impact case studies at beds.ac.uk/ukspf-wnc

Organisations interested in receiving expert support to overcome their most critical challenges are encouraged to contact the University of Bedfordshire on beds.ac.uk/business-support-enquiry